How the struggle to hold on to one’s wits and bits has become a planely stressful event

Jim O'Brien

Air travel is bad for the environment but is even worse for the nerves

It can be difficult to stay calm amid the hustle and bustle of a busy airport Expand

I have had occasion to travel beyond our shores recently and, aside being uncomfortable and uneasy about the environmental impact of airplane travel, I find airports wear me out.

The vast majority of people in these places are under pressure — from the workers to the passengers. There are deadlines, rules and regulations dripping off every fluorescent light and lots of frightened-looking people expecting something to go wrong at every step of the process — “is my luggage overweight, did I put all my liquids into the plastic bag, I should go to the loo, but I can’t leave all this stuff here unattended, will I make it to the gate on time?

