I have had occasion to travel beyond our shores recently and, aside being uncomfortable and uneasy about the environmental impact of airplane travel, I find airports wear me out.

The vast majority of people in these places are under pressure — from the workers to the passengers. There are deadlines, rules and regulations dripping off every fluorescent light and lots of frightened-looking people expecting something to go wrong at every step of the process — “is my luggage overweight, did I put all my liquids into the plastic bag, I should go to the loo, but I can’t leave all this stuff here unattended, will I make it to the gate on time?

Travel can be a nerve-racking experience. A lot of people, like my good self, become balls of tension either before or during travel. I develop a chronic a fear of losing a piece of luggage, my book, my passport, my phone or my wallet.

I was travelling alone last week and every now and again I’d get it into my head that I had lost something. I’d start body searching myself, shaking myself down looking for one of the vital bits of travel paraphernalia I thought I had lost. I must have been some sight, standing in the middle of the terminal building and trying not to spill my coffee as I wiggled and wound myself into a knot using my free hand to tap the various parts of my clothing where I may have secreted the missing item.

One of my faults is that I am not consistent. I never put my passport back in the same pocket, and even if I consciously pick a place to keep it I will unconsciously put it somewhere else.

Likewise, the book I’m reading, is it under my oxter or is it in the pocket of the bag or did I leave it on a seat somewhere? Whenever Mahatma Gandhi was accused of being inconsistent, he replied that consistency is the virtue of an ass. I think I took his words too much heart and have spent my life making an ass of myself.

I also tend to get into a blind panic wondering what pocket my phone is in, or did I leave it down on the counter when I bought that cup of coffee?

In the airport last week, I was talking to a friend after I checked in. Suddenly I exclaimed, “Oh no, no, no.”

“What’s wrong?” he asked,

“I can’t find my phone,” I answered.

“It’s in your ear, you eejit,” he said, “aren’t you talking to me on it?”

When the children were smaller, I was a complete disaster during the airport part of family holidays. I transmogrified into Mr Bean going through security.

Bad enough trying to mind myself, but having a bunch of fledglings to look after turned me into a total basket case. In fact, the children have since told me they would conspire to go through security with their mother, preferring to leave me to confuse and stress myself rather than confusing and stressing them too.

They laugh about it now, recalling the sight of me trying to take off my shoes and my belt while emptying all kinds of things out of my pockets. I could end up with my belongings spread over four or five trays.

It’s hard to believe this, but in one of my previous existences I worked in the travel business. I remember at that time being given very sound advice by a former British Airways stewardess on how best to approach travelling. “There are only three things you need to remember when travelling, she said, “your passport, your ticket and your money, you can buy knickers anywhere”.

Whatever about buying knickers anywhere, nowadays all you need to keep in your possession is your phone and your passport. Everything is on the phone: plane tickets, boarding passes, bus tickets, hotel bookings, money — the lot.

Soon enough the passport will be on the phone as well, and it won’t be long after that until the phone is a thing of the past. Perhaps face recognition technology will carry all the information needed to prove that you are who you say you are, and you are the person who booked and paid for this travel package.

Such a development will be a great blessing for people like me who have two versions of their names and can find themselves stranded between the two when it comes to matters like air travel.

Everyone knows me as ‘Jim’ but according to my passport I’m ‘James’. On more than one occasion I have found myself stranded at an airport being told I was not the person booked to fly on that particular plane. Having booked as Jim I turned up as James. When you have two names no one wants to know you.

Anyway, my most recent trip went fine, aside from discovering, as I went through security on the way home, that I still had the key to the Airbnb in my pocket. Oh, and I left my unfinished copy of Maggie O’Farrell’s Hamnet on the plane.

Matters of Great Indifference Volume 2 — a collection of these columns — is available in book form at www.jimobrien.ie



