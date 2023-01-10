Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How modern farming created Veganuary

A large cohort of young consumers don’t hold Irish farming in high esteem – and we farmers have not done enough to win them over

Winning over consumers: Hannah Quinn-Mulligan with one of her beef herd on her farm in Co Limerick – she has also diversified into dairy Expand

Close

Winning over consumers: Hannah Quinn-Mulligan with one of her beef herd on her farm in Co Limerick – she has also diversified into dairy

Winning over consumers: Hannah Quinn-Mulligan with one of her beef herd on her farm in Co Limerick – she has also diversified into dairy

Winning over consumers: Hannah Quinn-Mulligan with one of her beef herd on her farm in Co Limerick – she has also diversified into dairy

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan

This is my first full week as a dairy farmer — and coincidentally Seán Condon, my dairy partner, is jetting off to Dubai with his wife and daughter.

Part of the positives of a dairy partnership is making sure we both get some holiday time, but Seán has been a little nervous of leaving me to hold down the fort so early in my dairy career.

Most Watched

Privacy