How modern farming created Veganuary

This is my first full week as a dairy farmer — and coincidentally Seán Condon, my dairy partner, is jetting off to Dubai with his wife and daughter.

Part of the positives of a dairy partnership is making sure we both get some holiday time, but Seán has been a little nervous of leaving me to hold down the fort so early in my dairy career.

I’ve warned him not to come back unless he sends at least one picture of him sitting astride a camel à la Indiana Jones. And he’s warned me not to forget to put a new filter sock in before milking, to call on any of the 10 very kind neighbours he has put on standby and given me a list so short not even the most junior of Santa’s elves would give it consideration.

A vital part of that list is the bottling and delivering of organic raw milk, which we sell directly to customers, shops and restaurants.

One of our main shops is the Urban Co-op in Limerick, and their CEO Anne Maher told me they’ve noticed a new type of customer coming into the store. These are the “recovering vegans” — people who have eaten purely vegan diets for years but have experienced an adverse effect on their health and are returning to eating meat and dairy products.

Before any farmer starts celebrating, be warned that these customers bring the exacting nature of veganism to their new omnivorous diets.

They want to know about the farm where their meat or dairy comes from — not just seeing a farmer’s picture or name on a packet but also ensuring they are local and organic. And they vigorously question how animals are treated.

Recovering vegans tend to have disposable income but they won’t splash the cash unless they can be sure the food they are eating aligns with their ethical and environmental values.

In general, we comment on how far removed the average consumer is from the reality of farming, but the average farmer is also very far removed from direct dealings with their consumer.

The gap between farmer and consumer has given rise to misunderstanding on both sides with the rise of a new, largely youthful anti-farming lobby.

Last year, over 620,000 people signed up to Veganuary online, and this year even more are expected to try the “plant-based revolution”. They claim the diet will make the world cleaner, reduce carbon footprint, make you healthier and eliminate animal cruelty.

When Go Vegan World put up billboards to highlight farm animal cruelty, the farming lobby put up their own billboards in retaliation.

It’s not vegan misinformation the farming community needs to worry about, so much as our misunderstanding of how to deal with it. The slapping of a picture of a smiling farming on a sirloin steak sitting on a supermarket shelf is much too little, too late.

We have come to a stage where people assume that a picture of a calf dehorner being used is actually an image of a calf being stun-gunned in the head.

A large part of the blame has to be carried by the agricultural sector for expecting the status quo to remain in a world where the only thing you should ever bank on is change, and for its failure to adequately address the challenge.

Farmers can point to the fall in stock prices of Beyond Meat or other plant-based companies but it doesn’t change the fact that there are a large cohort of consumers out there — especially young women who will go on to become the main supermarket shoppers for their own families — who do not hold Irish farming in high esteem.

The UK farm sector has arguably a bigger problem with an anti-farming lobby but part of their response has been to create Open Farm Sunday. This has welcomed over 2.7 million people onto farms across the UK since 2006.

Farmers are given the chance to show they are human beings with hearts. They aren’t calf murderers or animal abusers, but people who care about the animals in their charge and the food they produce.

I once asked at an agri conference why we didn’t have a similar initiative in Ireland and was told insurance couldn’t be secured for such a large-scale one-day event. This still strikes me as ridiculous and points to a lack of initiative on the part of the powers that be.

If I meet consumers buying our milk, I’m happy to share the human and the animal side of farming. I show them pictures of happy cows and calves, and even a happy Seán, sitting astride a camel in a desert à la Indiana Jones.​

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan is a journalist and an organic beef and dairy farmer www.templeroedairy.ie