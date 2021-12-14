How farm lobbying priorities have diverged

The news that the IFA president’s farm business banked profits averaging over €1m a year for the last two years had me munching longer than usual on my cornflakes this morning.

This was no flash in the pan, given that Tim Cullinan’s Woodville Farms has averaged over €750,000 in profits for the last five years.

Fair play to him, I thought, quickly followed by a ‘I wonder how the hell he managed that’.

There’s not many farmers that will ever clear €1m. In fact, Teagasc figures suggest it would take the average farmer about 100 years to make that amount.

Also keep in mind that Cullinan has pulled this off in a sector — pigs —that has often been one of the least supported in agriculture.

At the same time, he has been able to focus on the full-time occupation of leading the IFA for the last three years. Presumably, the feed mill that forms part of the operation helps bolster the bottom line, along with the global shortage of pork caused by African Swine Fever that drove prices to record highs.

But if it was just record high prices required to become a farming millionaire, there’d be a queue of Porsches, Range Rovers and Lamborghinis outside every mart and co-op in the country.

Tim Cullinan has achieved something pretty remarkable.

There will be plenty of farmers out there heartened to hear that they have such a savvy businessman at the helm of the IFA.

Obviously, a man who can build and run such a successful business is well able to tangle when negotiations come down to the wire.

The fact that the business has plans to almost double its output over the coming years to over 1,600 sows is testament to Cullinan’s ability to manage a motivated and capable team. Interpersonal skills are key to achieving things both inside and beyond the farm gate.

This is exactly the high-calibre individual that you want driving your organisation, a go-getter who gets stuff done.

But the sheer scale of Cullinan’s farming business also encapsulates the huge gulf between the biggest and smallest farmers that the IFA try to represent.

The vast majority of the 70,000 farmers in its ranks have a beef enterprise on their farms. The average herd size is 17 cows. This equates to about 20 head of home-bred stock sales a year.

Cullinan will be aiming to produce close to 50,000 pigs a year from his farm when it completes its next stage of development.

The IFA will dismiss the notion that any of this matters, pointing instead to the importance of farmer unity to achieve their old maxim ‘strength in numbers’.

But it’s clear that some farmers have already given up on the IFA.

In the last five years, we’ve seen major cracks appearing in the facade of the farm lobby.

Various splinter groups have come and gone, with others establishing more permanent footholds.

Beef Plan made a lot of noise and promised the earth, moon and stars to its members. It achieved little or nothing bar spending over €100,000 of farmers’ money on administration, PR and legal fees.

The INHFA have been more successful in recognising a gap in the market that wasn’t being properly serviced by the IFA, ICMSA or ICSA.

Their presence at the top negotiating table over the last number of years has helped ensure that hundreds of millions of euro in CAP payments will be redirected from the eastern half of the country to the west and the more marginal areas. The fact that the EU Commission were singing off the same hymn-sheet did them no harm, but they still proved a significant counterweight to the established farm organisations that fought to maintain the status quo.

The result has vindicated hill farmers’ views that their voice wasn’t carrying enough weight at the top of the likes of the IFA.

And it possibly confirmed the suspicion among others that their numbers swelling the ranks of the IFA just added legitimacy to lobbyists who claimed to be representing ‘all’ farmers.

The IFA’s insistence on “upwards-only convergence” during the recent CAP negotiations was a prime example of their wishful thinking as they attempted to appease both the intensive and extensive farmers.

With policy moving away from subsidising production in favour of promoting natural habitats, the lobby priorities of the intensive and extensive farmers will drift ever further apart.

So regardless of where Cullinan’s loyalties lie, it’s high time farmers had an honest conversation about the representation that each sector really needs.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie