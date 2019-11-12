How EU grants changed the way we farmers furnish our homes

One exhibit was of horse 'lawn' boots. Never heard of them? Me neither. In the early 20th century, they were placed over the hooves of horses so they wouldn't mark lawns when they were working on them, mowing, rolling, etc.

Agricultural museums often prioritise outdoor life over domestic life, but this one is a treasure trove for both.

Gifted to the state in 1945, the venue has long been home to a major Teagasc research centre as well as the Irish Agricultural Museum. They have teamed up with the Irish Heritage Trust, launching a lovely new café, giftshop and playground, and restoring the 19th-century Gothic Revival castle, which is now open to the public for the first time.

Not only that, but there were different ones for shod and unshod feet.

An ad for the Pattison Horse Boots read, "Used exclusively .... in the Royal Gardens of their late Majesties Queen Victoria and King Edward."

There was also a poster for a 'draft' stallion named Farmers Glory who was to stand at Johnstown Castle and Wexford in 1834. "Gentlemen's mares one pound two and sixpence, and 2s 6d to the groom. Farmers 19 shillings and one shilling to the groom."

We then spotted a 'poultry crammer' - a machine with a foot-operated pump which speeds up the fattening of poultry by forcing food down the throat.

Apparently, the technique dates back thousands of years, with machines developed to speed up the process in England and France around 1850.

A quote from an M Doyle from 1832 read: "Now in our county (Wexford), especially in a gentleman's foul-yard, there is not an egg to be found in bad weather; but the warmth of the poor man's cabin ensures him an egg even in the most ungenial season".

I was fascinated by the display of rural furniture, including some with accommodation for such poultry.

Then a board explained "the sudden and almost total dispersal of the traditional furnishings of Ireland's rural dwellings in the 1970s and '80s".

"Kitchen dressers, scrubbed wooden tables and hard wooden chairs left Ireland by multiple container-loads to be replaced by kitchen cabinets, formica-topped tables and upholstered seating."

This was partly down to the arrival of EU grants and subsidies, "which meant that farmers with small and very small holdings were suddenly able to not only improve their farming methods but also their domestic circumstances".

"At the same time, there was a vogue for stripped pine furniture in the UK, Europe and America."

As most of our everyday furniture was made from pine, it could be readily fed into that market.

Collection points for this furniture "were fed mainly by Irish Travellers who saw the opportunity to sell cheap modern furniture to country folk and remove their traditional furniture which now represented to them a humble and impoverished past".

Johnstown Castle is well worth a visit.

Admission to the grounds and museum is €9 per adult and €24 per family. Hour-long guided tours of the castle cost extra. There is no longer free admission to the grounds.

However, annual membership of the Irish Heritage Trust is €47/€140. As well as unlimited access to the grounds, museum and (pre-booked) castle tours, it also covers admission to the Trust's other properties, Strokestown Park and Fota House.

Indo Farming