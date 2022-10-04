Farming

How a giant slurry bag saved me €60,000

French import cost exactly half what the concrete equivalent would have set me back as we improve our slurry storage in response to tightening regulations

Cheaper alternative: The two-million-litre slurry bag being installed on Darragh&rsquo;s farm Expand
The slurry bags have apparently been working trouble-free in France for over 30 years. Expand
Cost? €56,000 for the bag, and call it another €4,000 for the site-work. Which is exactly half of what the equivalent in concrete would cost. Expand

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

Have you noticed how much of your life has become enslaved to dates and schedules? If it’s not the phone pinging you to remind you about that meeting or to get bread, it’s texts and emails about a raft of looming dates that could make or break you.

It’s the ones that farmers are apparently supposed to instinctively know that are often the source of most stress.

