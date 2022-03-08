Horrors of Ukraine are bringing the curtain down on the golden age of civilisation – and what comes next?

While it is hard to know what will emerge from the ruins of Ukraine, we should be careful what we wish for

Carnage: A block of flats destroyed by shelling in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region. Photo: Reuters

The myriad of historical societies around the world often include enthusiasts who like to re-enact the past.

Some recreate the European mediaeval world complete with sword-fighting and archery, others have an interest in WW1 or WW2. In the US hives of enthusiasts across the country energetically re-enact the big moments of American history.

I’m not sure if the people who participate in these would like to have lived in the times they commemorate. Indeed, I have often heard the question asked among history buffs, “if you had a choice, what era would you have liked to live in?”

I remember listening to one such discussion on radio where a contributor made it clear that the current time is the only era in which he wanted to live. When asked why, he simply said, “Dentistry,” explaining that toothache and poor dental health were the scourge of people until dentistry reached a certain sophistication in the last century.

I would hazard a guess that, in time to come, people may regard the period from the mid-1950s to 2020 as a sort of ‘golden age’ in the Western world.

Without drilling down too far below the surface, I can see how people may reach that conclusion. So, have we just lived through the best of times?

It is hard for us to have any real perspective on the period but, undoubtedly, the time will be remembered for its icons and iconic moments, from the explosion in popular culture to scientific and technological achievement.

The Beatles, space exploration and the development of organ transplant stand out.

There was also the birth of the welfare state, the revolution in health care, the rise in education levels, the rise in gender and sexual orientation equality, and radically improved standards of living for huge numbers of people.

In a strange way, the IT revolution and the transformative arrival of social media ushered in the beginning of the end of the epoch, which is bookended by the flight of Sputnik and the Covid-19 pandemic, with the coup de grâce delivered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Read More

I would imagine that in time to come — if there is time to come — the 65 years between 1955 and 2020 will cause many Europeans to look back and echo the words of British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan uttered in 1957 when he said, “Most people never had it so good.”

Of course, it must be remembered that while a large portion of the populations of Western Europe and North America were having it good, the same wasn’t true for many parts of the planet, including our own island.

The long period of relative peace and prosperity in Europe, broken somewhat by the Bosnian War of the ’90s, is now over.

Liberal democracy finds itself at a crucial moment in its history. Up to recently it was under threat in Europe from apathy and the rise of strident nationalism.

Read More

In the US it is under real threat as the cult of Trump envelopes the Republican party, which is actively engaged in a process of electoral engineering designed to disenfranchise non-Republican voters.

Putin’s guns and the Ukrainians’ fight to defend their democracy has reminded Europeans how precious this way of life is and have steeled us in its defence. In a few weeks we have gone from a weak and fractured Europe to a united and determined continent.

While it is hard to know what will emerge from the ruins of Ukraine, we would do well to be careful what we might define as a satisfactory conclusion.

Will we see a Europe more confident in its core democratic values, committed to human rights, the rule of law and the economic well-being of all?

Or will we see an armed Europe bristling with guns, swashbuckling on the world stage, having shed its belief in its soft power?

There has been much to inspire and much to worry us in what has happened over these past two weeks. The sight of women and children fleeing the terror of a modern industrial army has horrified any right-minded human being.

However, among the things to that should cause deep concern is the treatment of people of colour, many of them students, trying to flee the conflict.

Read More

There is plenty of video and anecdotal evidence to show that refugees of colour are, at best, being ignored, or at worst, being sent to the back of queues or being abused simply because look different.

If our common humanity doesn’t rise to the top in times such as these what hope is there for something new when the weapons go silent?

So what era would you choose to live in? Would you want to live in a Europe where even the smoke of war and the roar of guns can’t drown out the sights and sounds of racism?