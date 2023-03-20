High finance is all about ‘sentiment’, we are told – but there’s no room for real sentiment when hiccups ripple down to us little people

I never cease to be amazed at the role ‘sentiment’ plays in the world of high finance. It is a world dominated by testosterone-laden brain-boxes who move billions around the financial system the way the rest of us mortals move cornflakes around in our breakfast bowls.

While making breakfast one morning last week I had one ear cocked to the radio where the progress of the most recent tremors rattling the foundations of the financial system was being documented.

I was particularly struck by a comment made in relation to the European Central Bank (ECB), which was due to institute another interest rate increase later that day as part of a pattern of rate rises designed to keep a lid on inflation.

A commentator was asked if he thought, given that the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) had rolled over and died and Credit Suisse was showing signs of chronic structural fatigue, perhaps it wasn’t the best time to raise interest rates.

The commentator said he expected the ECB to go ahead with the hike because pulling back could spook the markets and give the impression that the ECB was frightened by what was happening in the broader banking system.

So, the decision on interest rates would have little to do with hard facts and a lot to do with sentiment — feeling mixed with rumour.

Isn’t it surprising to hear how the upper echelons of the banking world are as susceptible to rumour as a schoolyard? Nearly every child has come home from school with a tale that has grown giraffe-like legs by the time the child races in the back door breathless and bursting with what he or she thinks is big news.

It appears the collapse of SVB was fairly typical of what happens when banks find themselves overstretched.

The bank was the main lender to the tech sector, particularly start-ups. As interest rates climbed, its lending policy tightened and so its businesses customers, who couldn’t get loans or loan top-ups, began to dip into their savings and deposits.

As a result the bank was running out of cash and started to sell off some of its prime bonds at a loss to shore up its funds, and the story got out.

The speed with which this happened caught a lot of people off guard. This is the first banking crisis in the social media age, so rumour and stories, tall and small, spread across the platforms like wildfire. Before long, there were queues outside bank branches to take out money.

Social media has turned the traditional rumour machine into a supersonic news vehicle and it certainly added to the speed of SCB’s demise.

I have a friend who moves in the circles of high finance and tells me that a wrong phrase or a wrong word could cause millions to be shifted from one place or another.

​It reminds me of a light entertainment show on RTÉ a number of years ago where well-known people were given an opportunity to ‘live the dream’ for a few hours.

Maureen Potter got the chance to be a stand-in conductor for the RTÉ Concert Orchestra. From the moment she took the baton, every time she as much as moved a muscle the orchestra responded with a massive sound or a chord.

Similarly with bankers and financial gurus, whose hiccups in the boardroom can cause hurricanes on the street.

While it is all about sentiment at the top, there is no room for sentiment when these hiccups ripple their way down the value chain.

They create more than a ripple in households where the bills exceed income, where a half-percentage rise in the mortgage rate can be the difference between nutrition and junk food, between having the surgery this year or taking your chances and waiting, or between the course your child really wants to do and the one you might be able to pay for.

But sentiment will continue to play a part in the upper tiers of the money market where it is all a game, a grand casino. From there the lives of little people can be transformed by the shrug of a shoulder or by a mad punt made on a daft project by people who don’t know how much money they have.

The world hasn’t changed much since the ancient Greeks documented their reflections on life as they experienced it. Their epics, tales, plays and fables tell of lives lived in the shadow of the gods, at the mercy of their whims, victims of their wars and helpless in the face of their omnipotence.

Contemporary works of fantasy, fiction and fact tell the same story. American fantasy writer Glen Cook in his novel Water Sleeps, one of a series of novels from the Black Company Chronicles, captures one of the truths of life that has abided down the centuries: “Rich men have dreams. Poor men die to make them come true.”