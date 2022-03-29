Has the family farm model run its course?

Life was rolling along very nicely for most Europeans. Covid was the first big warning that not all was right with the EU business model.

Difficulties around sourcing vaccines and PPE left the EU vulnerable in a time of crisis. A heavy reliance on non-EU products is risky.

Yet here we are again, heading for a recession created by the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that have followed.

Leaders and policy makers should have learned from the past.

An ageing and declining EU farming population, struggling financially to continue producing food while competing with cheap non-EU products, leaves us heavily reliant on those same non-EU foods that have damaged our production.

The founding members of the European Community sought to prevent widespread hunger in Europe by promoting self-sufficiency within the trading bloc. This meant supporting production-agriculture.

In Ireland during the noughties, agriculture was refered to as a sunset industry. We were told we had a well educated, much sought-after workforce, so national policy was to target more up-market jobs.

But when the building and banking sectors crashed, agriculture continued contributing to the national finances.

This time it’s different. Farming is one of the first sectors to feel the severe pain of the changing political, economic and trade patterns around the world.

Sanctions like those on Russia always affect productive farmers the most. They will eventually affect all households as inflation takes hold and interest rates rise.

The turmoil in supply chains and threats of food and fuel shortages are exactly what CAP was set up to avoid. CAP was in essence an insurance policy for European consumers.

So where has it gone wrong from a food security perspective in Europe?

Modern Europe has been a safe and stable environment to live and work in, and food and agriculture have been taken for granted.

Each time there was a major trade deal to be completed, the interests of car manufacturing, big finance and big business had to be accommodated, with access to the EU market given to non-EU food producers in exchange.

Concerns were raised over production standards and the labour conditions used to produce some of the imported foods, but the deals got signed anyway.

As the EU seeks to become carbon neutral, one of the easiest ways for policy-makers and politicians to achieve carbon neutrality is to import food rather than produce it here in Europe. The flaws in this approach have been laid bare in the last month.

Political leaders have failed to recognise the risks involved in out-sourcing food production by failing to support production-agriculture fully in the last two CAP reforms.

Taking money that was originally supporting the productive sector and spreading it far and wide to appease the electorate has destroyed the viability of many farms.

It’s hard to entice young people into farming when they can earn much more elsewhere.

Has the family farm model that we are renowned for run its course?

CAP reform has hit the more productive sector hardest, and the war in Ukraine is impacting most on farms that are trying to maximise production.

The soaring cost of farm inputs is putting huge strain on farm cash-flows. Those operating at lower stocking rates are less impacted.

MEPs have been pushing an agenda for reducing and flattening farm payments, while shifting money that was for production across to environmental payments, rather than providing new money for the environmental demands.

The short-term goal appears to be to adopt a policy that will return money to individual electoral regions, rather than having any real long-term plan for the future of Irish and EU agriculture.

When the wording was changed in the Ciolos CAP reform, from “production supports” to “income supports”, certain flexibilities were there to take account of household income, which were never used, as they were deemed too politically sensitive and difficult to enforce.

Many households will benefit from CAP reforms such as convergence and front-loading while having substantial off-farm income and minimal production.

A 2015 Teagasc study found that 52,000 farms in Ireland are defined as small (a total output of less than €8,000 per annum). They contribute less than 5pc of agricultural output.

Around 130,000 farmers apply for CAP payments each year in Ireland.

Unless long-term corrective policies are taken, we will end up with just three types of farms: hobby farms, part-time farms and large-scale intensive farms.

This is the way farming has been evolving, but the war in Ukraine and current policy direction could accelerate this.

If EU governments and consumers are not willing to properly finance agriculture and food production with a long-term plan for the future of EU agriculture and food supplies, a more rigid description of what constitutes a family farm will be needed, regardless of how many votes are in each house.

A family farm is not a piece of land with a house on it, claiming environmental payments.

Political difficulty is not an excuse to avoid tackling the structural issues within farming.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow