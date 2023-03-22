Farming

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan: The welfare cost of TB tests – on livestock and on farmers – is too high a price to pay

The TB programme is undoubtedly necessary but someone needs to take into account the emotional toll

Traumatic process: A rack of blood samples for bovine TB. Photo: Getty Expand

Traumatic process: A rack of blood samples for bovine TB. Photo: Getty

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan

Everyone has had an animal that they regret selling the second the deal is done. For us, that was a pure-bred Hereford heifer called Marjorie last year.

She was the Naomi Campbell of Herefords, with looks, legs and a backside that could stop traffic.

