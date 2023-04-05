Hannah Quinn-Mulligan: I am one of the ‘forgotten farmers’ – and we are standing by to judge McConalogue on his promise of redress

I am one of the cohort called ‘forgotten farmers’, and missed out on all Young Farmer Scheme payments. This amounted to roughly €2,000 a year, which some people might feel is not a huge amount of money, but remains a sore point for any young person entering into a new farm business.

I’ve been following the progress — or lack of progress — in regard to a redress scheme for forgotten farmers closely over the years.

Under former Agriculture Minister Michael Creed, there was the admission that roughly 4,000 ‘old’ young farmers existed. Those who were under 40 but missed out on payments.

But most importantly there was no guarantee of a redress scheme.

However, current Minister Charlie McConalogue has been strident from the get-go about his commitment to provide some form of redress scheme.

It was leaked to the media that the scheme involved a €5,000 lump sum payout and enhanced access to certain TAMS measures.

The Farming Independent reported back in November that the scheme criteria would be for those who:

■ Did not benefit from installation aid;

■ Were aged no more than 40 in 2015;

■ Had the required Level 6 qualification by 2015;

■ Had submitted a BPS application in 2015;

■ Did not benefit previously under the national reserve in BPS or SPS under any category;

■ Had set up as head of an agricultural holding before 2008.

​

You might ask, ‘Why should the government and the Minister worry themselves with a farm scheme for just 4,000 farmers?’

But the latest CSO statistics show that just 16,498 farmers are aged 35-44. This same category had 26pc more farmers in 1990.

However, the number of farm holders under 35 has remained relatively static.

There are many possible reasons for the higher drop-off in the higher age category.

But the most glaringly obvious one is that when those farmers were given the opportunity to take on the family farm, they did not have access to Young Farmer supports.

A couple of them, myself included, ploughed on and took on a farm with zero expectation of receiving any payments.

Would the age demographic of farmers be different if Young Farmer payments had been available after the repercussions of the economic crash? We’ll never know for sure, but it is clear that the age demographic of farmers is rising.

If any government is truly committed to supporting young farmers, they need to start by restoring faith in the young farmer community and showing they are capable of putting their money where their mouth is.

I don’t underestimate the issues involved in creating a fair redress scheme. I have been contacted by many forgotten farmers over the years and everyone’s circumstances are slightly different.

For the record, I’m under the 35-year-old age bracket, did not set up a farm holding before 2008 and did not have the Green Cert until 2016. So if the leaked details of the much-hyped scheme are true, I won’t qualify for the scheme.

If I am the only person who doesn’t qualify then that’s fine, but my suspicion is that a vast majority of other forgotten farmers will fall through the cracks in the red tape — and there is nothing worse than an announcement that sounds like the hiss of a deflating balloon.

The other issue is tax. Giving any farmer a lump sum of €5,000 on top of farm payments and their other farm earnings is going to create a headache that comes with an additional accountant’s fee in balancing the end-of-year tax bill.

The fairest thing to do would be to create a set of criteria that allows forgotten farmers to apply for this year’s Young Farmers Scheme.

I would happily accept being the only forgotten farmer to fail to meet the criteria if it meant that the other 3,999 farmers got through.

Over the years, they have been tireless in trying to get governments and farm organisations to listen to their pleas, and most of the time they’ve been met with a slammed door in the face.

In December, Minister McConalogue had this to say to Sinn Féin agriculture spokesperson Matt Carthy: “What is clear …is the commitment from me… to deliver on the promise I made to the forgotten farmers of Ireland, which was that if I got into government I would deliver on this.

“That is why I went into government… to make differences such as this.”

Some 4,000 farmers stand by to judge that promise.

​

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan is a journalist and an organic beef and dairy farmer; templeroedairy.ie