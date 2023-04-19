Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan: 10 things I’ve learnt from my first 100 days as a dairy farmer

If you’re not willing or able to expand your herd numbers, then finding a niche market is key

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on her farm Expand
Measuring up: &lsquo;I&rsquo;ve contracted heifer-itis. Basically, I can&rsquo;t look over a hedge without comparing my heifers or cows to the ones in a neighbouring field&rsquo;. Photo: Clare Keogh Expand

Close

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on her farm

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on her farm

Measuring up: &lsquo;I&rsquo;ve contracted heifer-itis. Basically, I can&rsquo;t look over a hedge without comparing my heifers or cows to the ones in a neighbouring field&rsquo;. Photo: Clare Keogh

Measuring up: ‘I’ve contracted heifer-itis. Basically, I can’t look over a hedge without comparing my heifers or cows to the ones in a neighbouring field’. Photo: Clare Keogh

/

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on her farm

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan

It’s been roughly 100 days since myself and my neighbour Seán embarked on a dairy farm partnership together. By this stage in an American presidency, there would be a strong indication of what the future would hold for the next four years, and before the breeding season kicks off it’s probably a good time to weigh up what I’ve learnt.

1. Selling milk. It’s fair to say I was a woman obsessed with selling milk for the first three months of this year. Templeroe Dairy needed to go from selling just 300L to 1,000L direct to customers a week, with the surplus going to the co-op. We hit that magic number a few weeks ago. Now I’m a woman obsessed with getting to 1,500L direct a week.

Most Watched

Privacy