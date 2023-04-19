Hannah Quinn-Mulligan: 10 things I’ve learnt from my first 100 days as a dairy farmer

It’s been roughly 100 days since myself and my neighbour Seán embarked on a dairy farm partnership together. By this stage in an American presidency, there would be a strong indication of what the future would hold for the next four years, and before the breeding season kicks off it’s probably a good time to weigh up what I’ve learnt.

1. Selling milk. It’s fair to say I was a woman obsessed with selling milk for the first three months of this year. Templeroe Dairy needed to go from selling just 300L to 1,000L direct to customers a week, with the surplus going to the co-op. We hit that magic number a few weeks ago. Now I’m a woman obsessed with getting to 1,500L direct a week.

2. Milking is demanding but customer care is relentless — you can argue with a cow but the customer is always right.

3. Calving season is demanding and exhaustion will lead to shorter fuses and there will be rows. Ultimately, you can argue with a cow but Seán is (usually) always right.

4. There is more profit in selling milk directly to customers but at least triple your regular paperwork and stress levels. For example, one Monday we had over 300L of milk to deliver and we got a text from the courier at 9.30am to say that they had gone into liquidation.

5. I’ve never felt so personally invested in the downward trend of milk prices. I get it now.

6. I’ve never felt so personally invested in grass growth and measuring. When the Teagasc 10 Newsletter lands in my inbox and I haven’t done the weekly grass walk, my heart sinks and I hear the theme music to Glenroe playing like it’s Sunday evening and I haven’t done my homework. I get it now.

7. Have I mentioned the paperwork?

8. I’ve contracted heifer-itis. Basically, I can’t look over a hedge without comparing my heifers or cows to the ones in a neighbouring field. Mine and Seán’s are usually always superior. If they’re not superior then you probably have to go and do the reasonable thing and buy them.

9. Some people won’t want to hear this but the demand for organic dairy is huge. There are a number of other products we’ve been asked to make with the promise of a guaranteed customer base. However, that will require even more of the dreaded approval forms, inspections and paperwork.

10. I still have a lot to learn. This last point is the most important one — there are new entrants out there who started milking by themselves and didn’t have the back up and support of someone who actually knew what they were doing.

For example, training and milking heifers for the first time was something I would have hated to do without Seán.

One morning I was having the unmentionable kicked out of me in the parlour by a heifer and Seán came over, laid a hand on her rump and she just immediately relaxed and let the milk down. He’s a heifer whisperer.

However, I’m also aware that Seán, like a lot of farmers, has an eye on retirement long-term and that’s made me quite philosophical about the future landscape of dairy farming.

The average herd size in this country is well over 90 cows and less than 15pc of herds have fewer than 40 cows. If I was to keep going solo, I would be in that dwindling 15pc category and I would stay selling as niche a product as possible — even with the paperwork.

I have zero interest in calving any more than 50 cows a year. Unless you have seriously good facilities, labour and a viable route to market for the calves, the average farmer is going to be in serious trouble given the ever-increasing restrictions around transporting calves, and dairy farming is hard enough already.

​This is clear from the number of dairy farmers who are looking to retire. Some have successors but more of them don’t.

Their options are to sell the land or to plant it in forestry. The only people who can afford to buy land at an average price of over €10,000/ac are either business people or larger, relatively young dairy farmers.

None of this will come as news, but it’s worth considering that the landscape is going to be a very different for any young farmer when they’re retiring.

However, having said that, given that Ireland has recently been wowed by an octogenarian US president, hinting to run for a second term, there might be life in some of these old dogs yet. Which is a point I will be making to Seán the next time he mentions retirement.

​

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan is a journalist and an organic beef and dairy farmer; templeroedairy.ie



