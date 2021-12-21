‘Great ideas’ to reduce farming’s carbon footprint will backfire if you don’t factor in the mentality of farmers

In the coming years, farmers will be faced with a myriad of measures and targets for the agriculture sector to reduce its carbon footprint.

Many make a lot of sense on paper, but unfortunately, what can make sense in theory often just doesn’t translate into practice, particularly when it comes to farmers.

Take, for instance, the push over the last number of years to get farmers involved in forestry.

It makes sense in theory: the prospect of a guaranteed pension with minimal fuss; the added bigger-picture benefits of establishing a climate sink; and the option for older farmers to retire from what can be a dangerous profession.

If only it was so simple. As we’ve seen down through the years, farmers simply don’t want to plant their land with forestry.

There are many different reasons for this. Forestry can be seen as an admission of failure, that ‘regular’ farming is just not feasible any more; or an aversion to not having a couple of suckler cows to tend to and be seen to have; or discomfort with the replanting obligations, which tie the hands of future generations.

Now the sector is facing this conundrum again.

Another example of a straightforward-looking climate measure is finishing cattle at a younger age. It makes sense when it comes to reducing total methane emissions, but has anyone thought this through with a ‘what will a farmer do?’ hat on?

If finishing those cattle on grain is necessary, such a high-energy diet rather than a typical grass-fed animal could lead to higher overall emissions.

But more importantly, the mindset of those farmers being encouraged to finish cattle earlier needs to be considered. If they end up with a shorter life cycle of cattle, what do they do with this extra headroom?

Buy more cattle to eat the grass that hasn’t stopped growing, or rent some land out that’s now not needed, invariably to a dairy farmer, which could see emissions go in the opposite direction?

In the coming years, Government may discover some unintended consequences, with what seems like a great idea scuppered by the mindset of the Irish farmer.

Finally, on behalf of all the team at the Farming Independent, I’d like to wish all our readers a happy Christmas and a safe and healthy New Year.