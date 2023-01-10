Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Government’s ‘needs must’ tactic to meet forestry targets despite reluctance by farmers to plant land

Ciaran Moran

Farmers may find themselves competing with manager funds for land as the demand for forestry grows Expand

Close

Farmers may find themselves competing with manager funds for land as the demand for forestry grows

Farmers may find themselves competing with manager funds for land as the demand for forestry grows

Farmers may find themselves competing with manager funds for land as the demand for forestry grows

Picture this: A piece of land comes up for sale in, let’s say, Sligo.

The neighbouring farmer has spent most of their life eyeing up the land as a nice addition to their holding. They put in a ‘reasonable bid’ only to be blown out of the water by a giant investment fund backed by the State. That’ll go down well!

Most Watched

Privacy