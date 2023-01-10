Government’s ‘needs must’ tactic to meet forestry targets despite reluctance by farmers to plant land

Picture this: A piece of land comes up for sale in, let’s say, Sligo.

The neighbouring farmer has spent most of their life eyeing up the land as a nice addition to their holding. They put in a ‘reasonable bid’ only to be blown out of the water by a giant investment fund backed by the State. That’ll go down well!

I’ve always been astonished by the scale of the Government’s forestry targets. Finding enough farmers willing to plant 8,000ha of land per year always seemed fanciful to me, particularly as afforestation on peat soil is now off the table.

My scepticism is derived from the simple fact, backed up by research, that most farmers do not want to plant their land.

Fanciful or not, the Government seems to have indicated this week that it is dead serious about increasing afforestation rates which have fallen to pitifully low levels and look set to transition our forests from a carbon sink to a carbon emitter.

The confirmation that a major British money manager has launched a €200m fund to purchase land for new forestry and the purchase of existing forestry plantations is significant.

The fact the Government has not stood in the way of the plan and that Coillte is involved demonstrates perhaps a new direction in its thinking — to plant trees by any means necessary.

All sides are fully aware of how costly it’s going to be to add hundreds of thousands of acres of land to the forest estate and seem to have conceded that if there is not a sea change in sentiment towards forestry among farmers, outside capital will be needed.

Still, the absence of any politicians from last week’s press release confirming the new fund was telling. They may want more trees planted, but they don’t want to get involved in the sensitive matter of land ownership. However, regardless of the State’s involvement, there is bound to be difficult constituency clinics for Government TDs on the horizon if investment funds start competing with farmers for land.

One would have thought the Government would have learned from the housing crisis that mixing investment funds and the Irish property market will not make for happy voters.

Perhaps, it has made a calculation, much like the one made at the height of the financial crisis... that needs must.