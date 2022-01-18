Farming

Global demand should outweigh finicky European tastes to keep farmgate prices high

Darragh McCullough

Stormy coming: Edward Burchill transports silage as he goes to feed his animals on his farm at Lackenakea, Crookhaven, Co Cork PHOTO: DAVID CREEDON Expand

Looking back at 2016 when Brexit hit, it’s remarkable how wrong all the commentators got it. Including me.

Hundreds of millions of losses were predicted due to the combination of a fall in sterling and the destruction of our most important market for meat and dairy when the UK switched to cheaper suppliers and slapped tariffs on EU food imports.

