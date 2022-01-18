Global demand should outweigh finicky European tastes to keep farmgate prices high

Looking back at 2016 when Brexit hit, it’s remarkable how wrong all the commentators got it. Including me.

Hundreds of millions of losses were predicted due to the combination of a fall in sterling and the destruction of our most important market for meat and dairy when the UK switched to cheaper suppliers and slapped tariffs on EU food imports.

Roll the clock on five and a half years, and Irish farm output prices are at record highs.

According to the CSO, milk prices were up 39pc in 2021 compared to 2016. The equivalent figures for beef, sheep and cereals are 12pc, 30pc and 14pc.

Looking at the recent Bord Bia export figures for 2021, it’s notable that all of the €2.25bn growth since 2016 has occurred outside our traditional market in Britain.

Admittedly, there are many more factors than just Brexit to consider here. But there’s also a lot of clutter that can be discarded.

Covid looked like it would be a major spanner in the works but it has had little or no impact on the big-ticket items in Irish farming.

Despite the outbreaks in meat processing plants, and the shutdown of huge swathes of traditional outlets such as restaurants and airlines, food commodities have trundled along without missing a beat.

Some of the increases so far reflect the large inflation in input prices.

Buildings, machinery and labour are three that spring to my mind when I look over farm bills for the last two years.

And many farmers suspect that they will have little extra to show next year when they’ve finished paying their now exorbitant fertiliser, feed, fuel and energy bills. These items are really only going to kick in from this spring on.

But for the year just gone, what explains the 10-20pc output price increase in our old reliables like beef and milk?

It must be down to the old supply and demand principles, where a slight shortage in any commodity creates an outsized reaction in terms of price.

With the world population growing at a steady 80 million a year, the annual demand for basic food commodities is creeping up all the time.

But is it possible that the raft of environmental restrictions that have spread out across key agricultural regions around the world are dampening a growth in supply to match demand?

This has to be the case in dairy, where the key exporting regions of the world — the EU, the US and New Zealand — have all started to grapple with the concept of limiting further growth in emissions from their agricultural sectors.

That was what left us with an average milk price of over €0.45/L in the dairy partnership at home last year.

For context, that’s £1.61/ gallon in old money — a price that would have been in the land of fantasy 20 years ago.

The current beef price of say €4.20/kg is £1.50/lb in old money, which isn’t far off a similar increase in value.

The question is whether the high prices will encourage regions that do have capacity to plant more acres of grain, or clear more acres for beef in the case of Brazil.

There’s certainly not going to be a big increase in livestock in the EU ever again, and China looks like it can gobble up anything extra that the Aussies can throw at it.

Indeed, additional output from either North or South America is likely to head west directly into Asia’s rapidly growing markets instead of coming this way to increasingly finicky European markets.

The likes of Africa or Eastern Europe may be able to increase grain output to a significant extent, which may affect Irish prices.

But as the supposedly straight-forward Brexit scenario showed, predicting where commodity prices go for the next five years is like trying to pick the six Lotto numbers.

At least one of us has a chance of getting the Lotto right.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie