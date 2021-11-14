Glanbia finally sheds its Irish dairy business – might Kerry be next?

Glanbia boss Siobhan Talbot must have been pleased to agree a deal with Glanbia Co-op last week which will see farmers buy the 40pc of the dairy division they don’t already own for €307m.

Glanbia Ireland, responsible for brands such as Avonmore and Kilmeaden, was created almost five years ago, with the Co-op owning 60pc of the dairy company and stock market-listed Glanbia PLC owning the remainder.

It will finally sever the connection at an operational level between the farmers and Glanbia.

They will continue to be shareholders in the group but will now be treated the same as all other shareholders. For farmers, it gives them complete control over the milk processor which buys their milk.

It has not been an easy process and there are still plenty of unhappy parties out there. Details of a report commissioned by a group of farmers published in the Irish Independent last week suggested that a fairer valuation for the stake being acquired would be €185m.

Divisions over aspects of such a deal are nothing new.

Talbot’s predecessor John Maloney had a failed attempt in 2010 to offload the division, which had become a margin drag on the international ingredients and nutrition business which Glanbia has become.

It had developed into a source of deep frustration for the PLC that the dairy business took so much time to shake off.

Back into 2010, a vote that required a 75pc majority to pave way for a sale to the Co-op came in at 73pc.

Maloney commented it was tantalisingly close, yet he had no choice but to take it on the chin and put the proposal back on the shelf for several more years.

An unfortunate hangover from such a defeat is that everyone knows a separation is inevitable and most of those at the party have admitted their partnership has run its course – something not lost on international investors.

It may all be water under the bridge following last week’s announcement, but parties on both sides were left bruised from earlier attempts to come to an agreement.

It wasn’t until 2017 that a breakthrough was achieved under Talbot’s watch, although Maloney had no doubt laid some of the groundwork.

Selling the remaining 40pc of the dairy division, as announced last week, leaves Talbot free to focus on its global performance nutrition (GPN) business in the US – which counts brands such as Optimum Nutrition, Slimfast and Think! (formerly known by the less PC name of ThinkThin when it was acquired in 2015).

After some disappointing years, GPN delivered revenue growth of 23.2pc in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the year before, mainly driven by volume growth.

It is the biggest player in the world in performance nutrition and has moved from selling whey protein to hard core body builders to developing supplements for a more general audience interested in fitness and slimming.

Some Glanbia observers believe the division will ultimately be a target for a large global consumer group.

The other main arm of the company – nutritionals, which is a solid ingredients business – would also appeal to a multinational at some point.

The two core businesses are very different – one is a consumer facing business and the other is a business to business. They have no reason to sit together in the long term.

The agreement back in Ireland would only serve to make the group a cleaner proposition.

So what about Kerry PLC, which is also trying to extricate itself from its dairy business?

While Glanbia’s difficult discussions are fading in the memory of most, Kerry’s failed talks from earlier this year are fresh in the memory of all involved.

In April, a planned €800m sale of Kerry Group’s primary dairy business to Kerry Co-op was called off is – a bid proposal from the Co-op reportedly fell short of what management at the stock market listed company were seeking.

The prospect of a third party swooping in and buying the business was mooted although no one really believes that anyone but the farmers will end up buying the Irish dairy operations.

There is huge complexity to a sale, with lots of factions within the Kerry Co-op shareholding, many of whom know far more about corporate life in Dublin than farm life in the South of Ireland.

And as always, valuations are at the heart of the issue.

However, it is inevitable that a deal will be done at Kerry and no doubt some of the parties are turning their thoughts to a transaction at present. It’s just a matter of when.