Gillian O’Sullivan: Why Glanbia co-op’s new era falls at the first fence

I have such high hopes for the ‘new era’ of Glanbia Co-operative. I hope for greater transparency and accountability, and a more meaningful relationship with suppliers.

The mantra phrases of “ambitious proposals” around the “best possible milk price” with “strong financial discipline” still ring in my ears, but eight weeks into this new era I have more questions than answers.

Receiving 64.7c/L for April milk sets records on our farm but the jigsaw manner in which the price was calculated was far from straightforward, Plus, the “best possible milk price” was below Lakeland, Carbery and Dairygold.

We had a base price of 46.58c/L plus an Agri Input Support payment of 3c/L, plus a Sustainability Action payment of 0.5c/L.

Glanbia suppliers are well used add-ons to the base price: we have seen various co-op supports which came from the coffers of Glanbia Co-op share dividends to prop up Glanbia Ireland milk price during the previous ownership regime involving the PLC.

I believed those piecemeal payments were behind us, but I find it harder to comprehend milk price calculations now than ever before.

The half-cent Sustainability Action payment is to assist dairy farmers to reduce their carbon footprint through Glanbia Co-op’s ‘investment’ in environmental actions.

What a great idea! I must remember to tell my children that a portion of their pocket money is for their education and I can heave a sigh of relief about paying for third level down the line!

The virtue signalling of the Agri Input Support payment is laughable: the implication that setting 3c/L aside to support buying meal and fertiliser needs its own category — on the off-chance we use it to travel the world!

Exaggerations aside, the Agri Input Payment is to support all suppliers, including those with milk tied into fixed price contracts.

This raises the question, should fixed milk contracts be altered to benefit from the price boon? The decision to commit to a fixed milk price contract is an understanding that the milk price will not change despite changes in market conditions.

Glanbia executive Sean Molloy said last month at the launch of phase 18 of the fixed milk price scheme: “On average, over the past 10 years up to and including 2021, such fixed milk price schemes have outperformed the market.”

This certainly puts things into context. As a co-op, maybe it is the right move to support those on fixed milk contracts, but just remind me to ask for 3c/L when the reverse occurs.

Secondly, Glanbia Co-op has decided to introduce significant changes with how milk payments are delivered. Being paid once a month is something we farmers know how to manage.

Currently suppliers are paid on the 18th of each month. Many schedule direct debit payments to come out after this date.

Farmers will now receive 50pc on the 9th of the month, based on the previous month’s milk price. For example, around half of the June milk cheque will arrive on July 9, based on May milk price, and the balance on July 25. Clear as ditchwater.

Note that the balancing payment will arrive after the date many have set for direct debits to come out!

I have not met a single farmer who is in favour of this change.

Glanbia Co-op claim that this action is “in response to the extreme and unpredicted inflation of farm inputs”. Really?

Does that mean if farm input prices come down, suppliers will be paid once a month again?

A split payment doesn’t help combat any price input hikes — it only complicates what should be a relatively clear and simple transaction.

Accommodating two payments will involve greater banking and administrative costs — a questionable decision when the vast majority of farmers don’t want this implemented.

Is this a convenient delay tactic on announcing milk price?

Considering the ethos of “strong financial discipline” we have repeatedly heard from management, implying prudence with milk price, there certainly is no holding back paying for unnecessary complication of a simple process.

Maybe strong financial discipline is reserved just for suppliers?

In this new era of Glanbia Co-op, I feel like management have fallen at the first fence.

When small decisions are unnecessarily complicated, ignorant of farmer sentiment and demonstrate frivolous use of funds, I fear for the “ambitious proposals” of the board with greater decisions down the line.

Gillian O’Sullivan farms with her husband Neil near Dungarvan, Co Waterford