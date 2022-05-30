Farming

Gillian O’Sullivan: Why Glanbia co-op’s new era falls at the first fence

Unnecessarily complicated price calculations, unwanted twice-monthly payments, little heed paid to farmer sentiment – things don’t bode well for the new management’s ‘ambitious proposals’

Convoluted: Gillian O'Sullivan says she finds it harder to comprehend milk price calculations now than ever before. Photo: Clare Keogh

Gillian O'Sullivan

I have such high hopes for the ‘new era’ of Glanbia Co-operative. I hope for greater transparency and accountability, and a more meaningful relationship with suppliers.

The mantra phrases of “ambitious proposals” around the “best possible milk price” with “strong financial discipline” still ring in my ears, but eight weeks into this new era I have more questions than answers.

