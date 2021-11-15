Gerry Giggins: How to cash in on cost-effective maize silage

We have now reached the point where the vast majority of stock are housed for the winter. Depending on ground conditions and stocking rates, some lighter weanlings and late calving dry cows may still be outdoors, facilitated by the very mild and weather of late in most regions.

The change in nutrition from a grass-based diet to that of a silage-based diet needs careful consideration in order to minimise stress — for weanlings in particular.

Even late in the grazing season, grass will generally contain a crude protein content of 14pc-18pc and a DMD of approximately 75pc. Most silages will present a significant drop in feed quality when compared to late autumn/early winter grass.

Therefore, balancing grass silage to meet the weanlings’ requirements is important right from the start of the housing period. The one advantage grass silage will have over late grazed grass is the dry matter content of each feed.

On average, a weanling would need to consume double the amount of fresh grass to meet the same intake requirements from that of silage (40kg-50kg grass vs 20kg-25kg silage).

Shorter days, wet and inclement weather, and a diminishing supply of grass all make it difficult for a weanling to obtain the 40kg-50kg of grass intake required.

Protein is the most important nutrient to focus on when feeding weanlings. Continuing their skeletal frame development will ensure they are best placed to fully avail of grass during their second grazing season next spring.

Silages with a crude protein content of 10pc-12pc will require a concentrate with a protein content of 20pc-22pc, whereas silage with a crude protein content of 14pc-16pc will only require a concentrate balancer with a protein content of 16pc.

Accurate forage analysis will pay dividends in achieving the optimal overall winter ration. In general, the higher the protein percentage of a concentrate, the higher the price.

This is particularly relevant this year given where the feed market prices are. It is also important to look at the individual feed ingredients used in any weanling blend. Ensuring that quality protein feed sources such as soya bean meal, peas, beans and distillers are kept to the fore of the ration will assist optimum frame development over the winter.

Without stating the obvious, grass silage is the most abundant feed source on all Irish livestock farms.

The outlook for fertiliser prices next spring and rising fuel prices will dramatically increase the cost of production per tonne of silage.

The growing trend towards high clover and mixed species swards will certainly help reduce artificial fertiliser consumption during the grazing season.

I saw this first-hand for myself recently on a visit to the Devenish research farm at Dowth Hall, just outside Drogheda.

Researchers there, including Connie Grace, have done work on establishing and utilising mixed-species swards to great effect for grazing cattle and sheep.

However, these type of swards can pose numerous challenges when they are made into silage. Outside of Ireland, research has been conducted on making silage from such swards.

These studies show that the use of new generation additives and inoculants are crucial to ensure the correct ensilability of mixed-species swards.

Many maize silage pits are now open as a result of the early harvest season that we had. Both yields and quality are outstanding and far exceed five-year averages.

In many cases, crop starch contents exceed that of dry matter, indicating that in every tonne of maize silage, there is likely to be in excess of 300kg of moist maize grain.

With the implementation of new EU rules regarding single-use plastics now set to be enforced, the cost of growing maize may increase.

In crop season 2021, maize crops grown without plastic exceeded expectations mainly due to improved variety suitability as well as the ideal weather conditions. Maize crops provide an excellent opportunity to fully utilise stocks of slurry and farmyard manure built up over the winter.

Where soil fertility is correct, the need for artificial fertiliser on maize crops is minimal, meaning the forage can be produced in a very cost effective manner.

Maize can also be an excellent cash crop, further supporting my view that it should be the forage crop grown of choice on a lot of Irish farms.





Gerry Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Co Louth