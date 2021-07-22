Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 25.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Gerry Giggins: Harvesting grain at the ‘soft cheese’ stage is ideal to ensure sufficient sugars are present

This year, the winter barley harvest has nearly all been completed in dream-like conditions. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Close

This year, the winter barley harvest has nearly all been completed in dream-like conditions. Photo: Roger Jones

This year, the winter barley harvest has nearly all been completed in dream-like conditions. Photo: Roger Jones

This year, the winter barley harvest has nearly all been completed in dream-like conditions. Photo: Roger Jones

Gerry Giggins

Just as the Olympic Games commenced, the Irish grain harvest marathon also started last week.

In a small county like Louth, like all tillage areas, early harvest talk was about who was out with the combine first and what yields, quality and moistures were being achieved.

This year, the winter barley harvest has nearly all been completed in dream-like conditions.

Most Watched

Privacy