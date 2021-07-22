Gerry Giggins: Harvesting grain at the ‘soft cheese’ stage is ideal to ensure sufficient sugars are present

Just as the Olympic Games commenced, the Irish grain harvest marathon also started last week.

In a small county like Louth, like all tillage areas, early harvest talk was about who was out with the combine first and what yields, quality and moistures were being achieved.

This year, the winter barley harvest has nearly all been completed in dream-like conditions.

While crops reached maturity seven to 10 days earlier than anticipated, yields reports are very respectable, and quality significantly improved from last year’s crop.

There appears to be a considerable difference between two-row and six-row varieties of barley with regard bushel weight, with two-row varieties showing their quality in this regard.

For livestock farmers purchasing grain, this is a measurement that should be taken into consideration.

Last week, some staggeringly low-grain moistures were being recorded. Moisture levels a long way below the normal 20pc green barley standard were common, with some French-like moistures of 12pc-13pc being achieved.

Even before grain price has been established and agreed upon, straw is the first part of the crop that is traded.

Returning home from Antrim last week, the convoy of trucks transporting feeding straw north was a joy to see. Straw stocks on most livestock farms have been well exhausted in the past few months.

Imported straw from UK, Spain and France was used to fill the void from last year’s difficult harvest. Early straw prices have hardened and it is now trading €25-€40 per tonne above last year’s prices.

This equates to a price increase of €5-€6 per round bale and €10-€15 per square bale. The impact on straw supply and price from the Straw Incorporation Measure scheme has yet to be fully seen.

Over 800 grain growers have applied for the scheme, covering 28,000 hectares. It would appear that rape and oat straw accounts for the majority of the area under which straw is to be chopped.

Depending on the exact crop breakdown within the 28,000 hectares, somewhere between 60,000–80,000 tonnes of straw will be incorporated back into the land.

In terms of bales, this equates to approximately 500,000 round bales unavailable to the livestock sector this year.

For livestock farmers growing and keeping their own grain or for those intending to purchase grain from their local grower or merchant, now is the time to budget for the required amounts. Harvest time usually represents the time when most competitive grain prices are available.

For those that can avail of taking grain off the combine and storing it for winter feeding, they will always have the advantage of lower winter feed costs.

Before considering storing large volumes of grain, the storage area must be up to standard. First and foremost, any open-feed store should be cleaned and disinfected well in advance of new season grain arriving.

The moisture level of grain that is harvested or arrives on the farm should be established as this will determine what the best method of storage is. Grain, by its nature, will struggle to be stored for the medium to long term without some form of storage aid.

Despite some grain being harvested at low moisture levels as previously mentioned, it will still require ongoing aeration or additional drying.

Over the years, the treatment of grain with propionic acid has proved popular, particularly on higher moisture grains.

Unfortunately, the availability of the organic acid used for this storage method is severely limited and, where available, prices have doubled.

Alkaline grain treatment has continued to grow in its use and popularity, particularly among livestock farmers that grow their own grain. This system treats the grain for long-term storage, while also enhancing its feed value.

Grain protein is increased and pH converted to an alkaline state. Grain that is alkaline-treated has a positive effect on the digestive health of ruminant animals, which in turn improves performance.

Spring crops are fast approaching the stage at which harvesting for crimp grain should take place. Harvesting the grain at the ‘soft cheese’ stage with moistures of 30pc-35pc is ideal to ensure that sufficient sugars are in the grain, which aids its storage.

This treatment system can prove popular, particularly in difficult harvest conditions. Careful observation of grain maturity is important, particularly given how quickly winter barley crops ripened this year.

With all feed markets continuing to remain buoyant, it looks like early winter-feed prices will remain high.

Even though green-grain price is certain to be higher than in the last couple of years, they still represent excellent value for money, quality, and will help with the sustainability of our livestock and tillage sectors.

Gerry Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Co Louth.