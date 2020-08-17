Farming

Farming

Gene Kerrigan: Meat plants are the real scandal that stinks

As the alarm bells rang, and the virus spread, the Government just looked the other way

It was a simple Freedom of Information request on a matter than didn't send the pulse racing. But it says a lot about the reality of how we're governed.

Not to mention the quality of our leaders.

The FOI request was about the decision to reopen the Phoenix Park to traffic. The request was made by Ken Foxe, from the inquisitive wing of Irish journalism.