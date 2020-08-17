Gene Kerrigan: Meat plants are the real scandal that stinks

It was a simple Freedom of Information request on a matter than didn't send the pulse racing. But it says a lot about the reality of how we're governed.

Not to mention the quality of our leaders.

The FOI request was about the decision to reopen the Phoenix Park to traffic. The request was made by Ken Foxe, from the inquisitive wing of Irish journalism.

Some people believed that without cars, the Phoenix Park was a vastly improved amenity. Others were considerably inconvenienced by the ban. It wasn't a life and death matter but it was a controversial decision.

Mr Foxe wanted to know who decided what. He placed the FOI documents online - you can find them via his Twitter page.

Document One is a draft statement prepared by the Office of Public Works for the minister responsible, Patrick O'Donovan.

It begins: "Statement from Minister O'Donovan. I fully recognise that the Phoenix Park... My decision was based on..."

Here we see the Minister owning his decision.

Document Two (my emphasis) notes that Minister O'Donovan made changes to the original draft statement. It now became a "statement from the Office of Public Works and Minister O'Donovan . . . We fully recognise that the Phoenix Park . . . Our decision was based on..."

See what he did there? It's not the minister's sole statement any more. Some might say the minister is hiding behind the OPW; I prefer to think the minister is merely sharing the glory.

The statement went back to the OPW with the minister's changes. And the OPW changed the statement again so the minister's name was placed before the OPW.

And it said, "Minister O'Donovan concluded . . ."

Right back at ya, minister. Credit where credit belongs, yeah?

Silly? Trivial? Petty? Yes.

But it shows the sensitivities of ministers when it comes to taking responsibility.

If this is the courage on display in a decision about directing traffic, then imagine the backstage sensitivity when it's the vastly more controversial matter of Covid-19.

And the public health consequences arising from the way the meat factories organise their business.

Here it's not about directing traffic; it's an actual life-or-death matter.

In addition, the meat factories played their part in the lockdown of 400,000 people in three counties.

What did the politicians know about what was going on in the meat factories and when did they know it?

Last week, an Oireachtas committee on Covid-19 heard evidence from Irish trade unions about conditions in meat factories.

Chilling stuff. You'd almost believe that prior to this, the unfortunate Government was deprived of this information - knowledge that's important to public health and to the welfare of thousands of workers.

However, in June, a federation of European trade unions issued a report on all this. It noted there are almost a million workers in the EU meat business, about 15,000 of them in Ireland. It described in detail the circumstances that the government is only now hearing about - allegedly.

TDs such as Bríd Smith, Paul Murphy and others have again and again warned the Dáil about conditions in the meat plants.

The TD now chairing the Oireachtas committee, Michael McNamara, expressed concern about the meat factories.

The then minister for agriculture described one example of these warnings as "smearing" the poor meat factories, God love them.

In comparison with how our Government treated the truth about the meat plants Minister Patrick O'Donovan's statement on opening Phoenix Park to traffic displays the courage of a lion.

Last week at the Oireachtas committee, Nora Labo of the Independent Workers Union made a blindingly obvious point: "There is no intrinsic reason why working in a meat plant should be more conducive to contracting Covid-19 than working in any other environment."

No reason it should be more dangerous than working in a shop or a factory or an office.

It's puzzling, then, how the factories became vectors for the disease. Except it's all there in the EU trade unions report back in June.

From March, through April, the unions were raising the alarm

"To date there has been 20 clusters identified across 19 plants with 1056 confirmed Covid-19 cases. In some of the affected plants, up to 25pc of the employees have been infected. The plants have not been shut down."

Workers are elbow to elbow, the pace of production is relentless. Pay and working conditions are so bad that workers have to be imported to fill the workforce. "Many of these plants," said the EU trade unions report, "were built in the 1960s. People work very close to each other. There is a bad ventilation system and the noise pollution creates also a problem as people have to shout to each other to communicate."

Shouting increases airborne transmission of the virus. Cold conditions help the virus spread. Low wages in rural areas with no public transport lead to carpooling in crammed cars. To reduce costs, rooms are shared, beds are shared.

These people work incredibly hard often for minimum wages in dreadful conditions, desperate to feed their families.

Patricia King, general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, told the Oireachtas Covid Committee last week: "The model is to work people as hard as they can for as little as they can for as long as they can."

Often agencies control the workers so responsibility for the workers' safety is obscured.

The Government issues work permits - it seems cool with the conditions.

According to Patricia King: "The top company had turnover of €2.3bn." Meat companies earn big profits, the supermarkets get wealthy selling the finished product. Workers are on lousy pay and farmers despair at the prices they get.

Not a pretty picture - but the Government didn't seem worried. The European union report notes that pork and poultry industries are somewhat less unhealthy for workers, while the red meat factories - where unions are weak - are the worst.

The fact that the meat factory workforces contain a significant percentage of migrants suggests we're doing to those workers what others did to our people when they had to go abroad in search of work to feed their families.

The official Government position on all this is that things are fine - raise questions about it and you're smearing the meat factories for... what reason?

In the current crisis, we've seen people forced to freeze their businesses. Often these are people who love producing things, or providing services, who respect their customers and their staff.

We're also seeing the relentless drive for profit, miserable conditions inflicted on workers, with consequences for the general population.

One might imagine a government encouraging the good employer and protecting workers where necessary.

Particularly when there are issues of public health involved. When the workers lack the most basic protections a union can provide.

Sorry, no.

Not when we have a government that struts and poses and seeks praise for doing popular things and dodges responsibility for controversial decisions.

Not when we have a government for whom freedom of the market, the freedom of the boss to do whatever increases profit, trumps everything.