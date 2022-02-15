Future of farming only sustainable if retirement is planned out ahead of time

Low incomes are often cited as one reason why younger people don’t see farming as a

Some have planned more than others and some simply don’t plan on retiring from farming as long as their health allows.

This makes a lot of sense for many farmers who don’t have a successor or simply don’t want to retire and it’s not necessarily a bad thing for them.

However, the subject of retiring for many farmers throws up questions for the sector around succession, availability of land for young entrants and the health and well-being of farming population.

Less than 1pc of the total agricultural land in the country comes up for sale every year, a fact that was touched on by some of our farmer writers when talking about their retirement plans and whether or not they would, or could, sell their farm.

It’s an extreme situation, to put a ‘for sale’ sign outside the farm, but for some it may be the only option if Martin O’Sullivan’s advice on starting a retirement plan has not been put in place.

For the rest of the sector, a lack of retirement plans among farmers is highlighted by an ever ageing sectoral population, which is deemed as a threat to the wider sector by the Department of Agriculture as we report this week.

An ageing farming population isn’t good for the sector, on an individual or wider level. Farm accidents and fatalities are, unfortunately, too common among older farmers.

A new early retirement scheme could address the accessibility of land, help reduce farming accidents and most importantly encourage conversation around retirement. The sector needs a plan if it’s to have a sustainable future. Fail to plan, plan to fail as the saying goes.