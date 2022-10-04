Frugality is heresy in a world where the shopping mall is the new cathedral

For most people, the days of filling the shopping trolley are gone. Photo: Picture posed

I did something unusual last week — I filled the car with diesel up to the top.

I had just been paid for my latest scribblings and said to myself, to hell with it, I’ll go mad and fill the car. I did just that and when the tank refused to take anymore, I put the nozzle back where I got it and made to go inside the shop and pay for the precious liquid.

I live in a relatively crime-free locality where the lightest of light-touch security measures are required. I often don’t bother taking the keys out of the car when I’m out shopping.

So after refuelling, I was halfway across the forecourt with my debit card in hand when I thought better of leaving my venerable vehicle abandoned and went back for the keys. The full tank had probably doubled its value.

I went into the shop and seeing that I treated the car to a feed of diesel, I decided to treat myself to a Cadbury’s Twirl, my guilty pleasure of choice. I presented the debit card to pay my debts and the thing nearly melted with the fright.

You would think that after such an investment, the car might behave itself, but two days later, it repaid my generosity by losing a portion of its exhaust.

Anyway, I tell that tale simply as an illustration of the subtle changes taking place all round us as we become more accustomed to living in leaner times.

A lot of the things we were used to doing without thinking now have to be thought about and thought through.

Becoming acclimatised to this new dispensation is made easier for the current consort as we learn to adjust our habits and expectations to the reality of the empty nest.

The shopping trolley has been replaced by a shopping basket, loosely filled with half-sizes of everything — a half-sliced pan, a half-pound of butter, a half-litre of milk and boringly sad digestive biscuits.

It is easier to manage change and institute a new regime in the context of this new reality. We don’t have to nag people about turning off lights, turning down the thermostat or closing doors and windows. We only have one another to nag, and after 25 years of nuptial entanglement, we are well capable of doing that.

Moving from the domestic to the global, I think we are in for a period of national and international nagging as we try to come to terms with the end of the era of unfettered consumption.

From now on, more thought will have to be put into everything we do. Drop-of-the-hat decisions and purchases will become things of the past as we become aware that, in the round, it is not cheaper to fly to Marbella for the weekend than to take the bus and spend a few days in Miltown Malbay.

The consumptive philosophy that tells us ‘if it’s available, get it and if you get it, flaunt it’ belongs to a time of profligacy that is fading into the history books.

I sometimes listen to music as I scribble. I don’t do it all the time as it can disturb my train of thought, insofar as I think and my thoughts follow a pattern.

Anyway, when I choose to fill the ambience with sound, I like to listen to Gregorian chant. Its ethereal and ancient sound takes me to a different place and I like to think it pierces the veil between here and the beyond. From the sombre rumble of De Profundis to angelic Gloria In Excelsis, it reaches into the depths of who we are and stretches to the heights of what we can be.

It is beautiful because it is simple, it is rich because it is sparse, it’s capacity to take you to the edge of unknowing is grounded in a belief that it knows. It is a gorgeous example of less being more.

After a century of unbridled consumption, we are headed into a period of unknowing, moving towards a time when the lights might not come on every time the switch is flicked, when necessity will become the mother of frugality.

Frugality is the enemy of the economic model that has been our god since the Industrial Revolution. Simpler lives will mean we want less, we will buy less and less will need to be produced. This is heresy and blasphemy in a world where the shopping mall is the new cathedral.

It’s not going to be a simple transformation. People will scramble around looking for new models or reinventing old ones.

Italy, whose people hung a dead Mussolini and his lover upside down in a square in Milan 80 years ago, has elected a latter-day reflection of the same thing, while Britons have reincarnated a version of Maggie Thatcher that has all her meaner instincts minus the political ability.

The simple strains of Gregorian chant might be the appropriate soundtrack to the return of the wicker shopping basket and smaller portions.