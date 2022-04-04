Forget ‘five steps to happiness’ — my philosophy is to just accept that people, life and the world are not perfect

There is a sense of history about filling out the census form, and something almost eerie about it.

In 100 years’ time our descendants will be able to pore over the documents to parse and analyse how we lived.

One of the unique features of this year’s form is the ‘time capsule’, a space provided where we can submit something we would like our descendants to read or see if they choose to look at them in 2122.

Perhaps, more than some of the other details contained in the forms, the time capsule will show what was important to us, what concerned us and what delighted us at the beginning of the third decade of the third millennium.

I presume the capsule content will include poems, quotations, drawings, cartoons, miniature paintings, samples of household accounts or farm accounts. The war in Ukraine will surely feature, as will climate change.

Read More

In the case of the latter, I imagine our descendants will smile ruefully or shake their heads in disbelief at our failure to grasp the seriousness of the crisis and our feeble efforts at changing the upward trajectory of our emissions.

Hopefully there will be entries in the many languages that now add such diversity and flavour to Irish society.

Talking about adding diversity and flavour, the current consort used the time capsule to record her recipe for brown bread, a recipe she got from her mother, who in turn got it from her mother-in-law, who got it from the previous generation.

Perhaps it will be published in the 22nd century and become the classic recipe for Irish brown bread. All of us will be brown bread at that stage.

But what will people make of us and our approach to life when they look at us down the lens of 100 years?

I imagine they will see our lives much as they see their own. I suspect their basic approach to living will reflect ours as they muddle through the peaks, plains and troughs that mark a human life.

Living with unfinishedness is at the heart of the human condition. Striving to get past the next obstacle consumes us, believing that when we get over it we’ll be grand. But we won’t be grand, because there will always be another obstacle.

Read More

It strikes me that in our imaginations or daydreams we spend a lot of time conjuring up a perfect world. This could be a world where we win the lotto, land the dream job, own the model farm or write a string of best-selling novels from our villa in Tuscany.

Indeed, a brief look at the best-seller book list affords something of an insight into what preoccupies us. Self-help books always feature among the top ten, offering the reader life-recipes like ‘The Five Simple Steps to Happiness’ or ‘The Ten Signposts to Peace of Mind’.

Similarly, in the world of broadcasting the flagship radio shows often feature lengthy interviews with life-gurus who claim they can free us from the curse of procrastination, the fear of confrontation or the hatred of Monday mornings.

Perhaps some of these recipes and prescriptions work; we should be grateful that people who claim to have found pathways to nirvana are willing to share them with us.

But the truth is, most of us will just manage to muddle through.

At the risk of promoting my own prescriptions for the happy life, I think accepting that the world, people and life are not perfect is as good a starting point as any.

In fact, it can be more than a starting point, it might free us from the perpetual search for nirvana, enabling us to embrace the moment with all its love, loss, litter and lustre.

Read More

I recently had a long chat with a younger family member on the cusp of making her way in the world. Having navigated a typical path through the books, lectures, cans and parties of the third-level experience, she is overwhelmed by the world into which she has emerged.

We had been watching television together, where programme after programme sparked anything but joy, going from the doom and gloom of the housing situation to the war and the immediacy of climate change.

She said her generation is inheriting the earth at a most unfortunate time; even 50 years ago things were better.

But 50 years ago the North was on fire, the Vietnam War was raging, married women were barred from most public jobs and gay people could be jailed for consummating their love.

Those of us who lived through those times made few earth-shattering breakthroughs, we didn’t discover any five simple steps, we just muddled through, finding tenderness, love and meaning in the embrace and grace of the moment.