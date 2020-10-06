Forestry must not be the only alternative for beleaguered beef farmers — or rural Ireland will die

I drove along a stretch of road in Clare recently that was flanked by forestry. For one of the most scenic parts of the country, the road was eerie. Sitka spruce weighed down from either side, camouflaging the natural beauty and destroying the scenery.

We're at a critical time for the beef sector, and the latest report this past week by the Climate Change Advisory Council is worrying for all involved.

Its views are a far cry from what Teagasc director Gerry Boyle told the National Beef Conference last December.

He told beef farmers he had "one very important message.to get across. With the exception of what is a very difficult year, if you look at the performance of the beef sector over a number of years, there is absolutely no doubt — and there is abundant evidence from the national farm survey to show this — there is profit in beef production to be found through a high level of performance."

Now it seems the Climate Change Advisory Group, of which the head of Teagasc is a member, has a very different message for beef farmers.

Fundamentally the 235-page document holds very little positives for the beef sector, which is flagged as uneconomical. The report calls for the sector’s supports to be reviewed in favour of those that reduce cattle numbers.

But, in spite of these radical changes, there is little in the way of concrete alternatives offered to beef farmers, particularly those on marginal land.

The report says there is an "opportunity to both raise incomes on these farms and reduce emissions by redesigning payments to encourage land-use sustainable agriculture and land use practices".

It says farm payments should be tied to environmental objectives and encourages farmers to choose alternative production systems that could enhance their incomes while furthering environmental goals.

But what are these fabled alternative production systems? It seems to be a 'plant or die' attitude that is being handed to many beef farmers.

Is this a roundabout way of telling farmers to switch from beef cows to blanket conifers?

The council's broad statements like rewetting, carbon farming, precision agriculture and agro-ecology won't cut it with farmers.

Experience shows that farmers are extremely reluctant to adopt measures on their farms that restrict them from doing what they still see as their core job: the production of food.

There's a lot to be said for keeping the country's beef sector alive, especially in areas where dairying or tillage is not an option. Forestry should not be the only alternative available to these farmers.

Farmers, it's pointed out time and again, spend money in their local communities. Without the farmers there such local communities will die overnight.

The socio-economic value in keeping rural Ireland alive needs to be taken into consideration, not just the numbers on a spreadsheet.