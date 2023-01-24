Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Foreign investment funds will buy up more and more Irish farmland

Angus Woods

Changes in policy and regulations here have made planting forestry an attractive investment for wealthy investors – but we should be retaining ownership of such a valuable asset

Lucrative: The changes to agriculture and forestry policies have made it possible for investors to claim both CAP area-based payments and forestry payments on newly planted agricultural land. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand
Forestry Expand

Close

Lucrative: The changes to agriculture and forestry policies have made it possible for investors to claim both CAP area-based payments and forestry payments on newly planted agricultural land. Photo: Alf Harvey

Lucrative: The changes to agriculture and forestry policies have made it possible for investors to claim both CAP area-based payments and forestry payments on newly planted agricultural land. Photo: Alf Harvey

Forestry

Forestry

/

Lucrative: The changes to agriculture and forestry policies have made it possible for investors to claim both CAP area-based payments and forestry payments on newly planted agricultural land. Photo: Alf Harvey

Coillte’s link-up with a UK-based investment group has caused considerable anger among farmers and politicians.

Gresham House is not the first investment group to aspire to owning large tracts of Irish forestry. In 2017, the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) — a €14.5bn fund managed by the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) — invested €55m along with €28.5m from the European Investment Bank into a €112m project with Dasos, a Finnish-based forest investment fund.

Most Watched

Privacy