Foreign investment funds will buy up more and more Irish farmland

Coillte’s link-up with a UK-based investment group has caused considerable anger among farmers and politicians.

Gresham House is not the first investment group to aspire to owning large tracts of Irish forestry. In 2017, the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) — a €14.5bn fund managed by the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) — invested €55m along with €28.5m from the European Investment Bank into a €112m project with Dasos, a Finnish-based forest investment fund.

They aim to develop a professionally managed portfolio of up to 15,000ha of forestry across Ireland.

Gresham House plan to buy 4,000ha of agricultural land and 8,000ha of established forests that will return a profit for their investors. Coillte’s role is to manage the forests. €25m is being invested by ISIF in the €200m project.

Forestry has always been big business across Europe, and further afield, but there has not been the appetite for it in rural Ireland that policy-makers would have liked. Agriculture has been the dominant player in the land market up until now. That looks like it is going to evolve over the next decade.

What has changed?

The evolution of agricultural supports, and greater environmental ambition from institutional investors, have created a situation where large investment houses are looking to buy forestry in Ireland.

The de-coupling of payments from livestock production, and the creation of area-based payments have been a major factor in the change. ​

There has been a strong political push to make the same payment on every hectare, even on land that had little agricultural capacity. These new payments have largely removed the need to retain stock numbers.

There is a rhythm and a routine involved in running farms with livestock. The most obvious is a dairy herd, where cows are milked daily at set times. Dry-stock farms are similar, and even in remote rural areas where the farmer has off-farm employment, there tends to be a pattern to every day.

Part of the argument for area-based payments and convergence of payments was that it would help prevent rural de-population and potential land abandonment.

Area-based payments will not keep people in rural areas.

Suckler cows, sheep and beef cattle are the magnets that draw people home to rural areas each day. Without the need to feed or care for stock, there is not the same imperative to live in a remote rural area if area-based payments can be claimed with minimum effort.

If a greater number of the next generation is working and living away from the home farm, with no requirement to return each day to look after livestock, the farm becomes just an asset that they can rent out, sell, or receive an area-based payment each year from.

The changes to agriculture and forestry policies have made it possible for investors to claim both CAP area-based payments and forestry payments on newly planted agricultural land. Having this guaranteed income makes bare land for planting an attractive investment for wealthy investors.

At a time of political nervousness and with the climate debate ongoing, it is obvious why international investment firms would want to buy land and forestry, and there will be farmers and other landowners willing to sell to them.

International investment companies buying up established forests will not improve Ireland’s chances of reaching the planting targets, and they will be able to offer their investors a green fund to help balance a portfolio that may contain other investments that are less environmentally friendly.

It’s disappointing to see so much EU and government funding leave the country along with future potential opportunities and profits.

If investment is required to reach national planting targets, then the NTMA should be in a position to fund it. There is a continuous debate around raising the retirement age, and long-term concerns about the ability of the state to properly fund the pension bill for future generations of Irish workers.

If large international investors can see the opportunities in Irish forestry, then every effort needs to be made to retain ownership of such a valuable asset which could help fill the deficit in funding Irish pensions.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow