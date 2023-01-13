Fixing farming’s gender imbalance requires more than just lip service

There is a growing recognition that all sectors in agriculture need to make changes in order to establish gender equality. Just 13pc of farms are owned by women — one of many statistics that need to be addressed.

In the large agricultural companies and State agencies there is better awareness of gender imbalance than at farm level. The fact that they are legally obliged to publish differences in pay and promotions between males and females is forcing them to take corrective action.

Last September ABP launched their ‘ABP She’ programme which aims to close the gender parity gap within the meat manufacturing industry. They are partnered with Meat Business Women, which has a global membership.

State agencies like Bord Bia have taken steps to seek gender balance on their various boards, and a number of dairy co-ops have established goals aimed at achieving a more balanced workforce at all levels.

Gender balance in farming is harder to quantify. Farm ownership is only one way of assessing the role of women on farms. A high percentage of our most successful farms are now operating as companies, and many have women as directors.

The European Involvement Fund (EIF) was set up by forward-thinking farmers who recognised that decisions made in Europe would be central to the future of Irish farming, and proper financing would be needed to fund lobbying campaigns in Brussels. IFA, ICMSA and Macra all benefit financially from the collection of the EIF levy on agricultural produce sold in marts, processors and co-ops.

The intention of EIF was to allow Irish farmers (male and female) to be represented at the highest level in Europe, and not as a general fund for day-to-day running expenses.

This year has seen a large increase in agricultural commodity prices, so the levy-take will be up significantly, as it is not impacted by the sharp rise in the costs of agricultural inputs.

Rather than paying lip service to gender balance in agriculture, and given that decisions made in Brussels will be instrumental in the direction of Irish farming after 2027, a portion of the EIF should be allocated by the collectors to fund and promote a well thought-out CAP plan that would encourage gender balance at farm level.

Female farmers and directors of farm companies should be in a position to ensure that the next generation of female farmers are in a position equal to all farmers.

The Women in Agriculture Stakeholders group was formed late in the CAP negotiations cycle, and managed to achieve some significant gains for female farmers which will be beneficial over the next five years.

The clock is counting down on the next CAP review already. Funding will be required to finance this next CAP campaign.

Instead of relying on the Department to deliver analysis and commission reports on the impact that policy changes would have on farms in the future, farm women need to be able to independently finance their own reports and analysis before decisions are made.

On February 1, the first National Dialogue on Women in Agriculture will take place with the first, and only, female Minister for Agriculture, Mary Coughlan in the chair.

For many of our most progressive female farmers, the choice of date for the event is questionable, with the busy calving and lambing season well under way. Despite that, every effort should be made to attend.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow