Fixed-price milk contracts: The food processing companies should offset farmers’ unforeseen losses

Do the right thing: 'The food processing companies who now are benefiting to an unexpected extent need to take a long-term view'. Photo: Roger Jones

ICMSA believes the current position is unprecedented, particularly in the context of serious increases in input prices.

I know of cases where farmers are locked into fixed-price arrangements that are delivering them up to 10c/L less than is being paid on a current price basis.

While farmers recognise that they have to take the good with the bad, the ongoing surge in input cost prices is multiplying that shortfall, which needs to be addressed.

The point of fixed-price schemes is to facilitate prudence and to address volatility — it is not price speculation.

These schemes should not leave farmers who wanted to be prudent losing thousands as a result of input cost increases that no-one could have anticipated.

The food processing companies who have signed up to fixed-price schemes and who now are benefiting to an unexpected extent, need to take a long-term view.

If they want the stability and forward planning that fixed-price schemes enable, then they need those same schemes to be supported by the same farmers experiencing really punishing input-related losses in 2022.

The fair and strategic thing to do would be for these food-procesing companies to offset the losses being suffered by suppliers in fixed-price schemes with an additional payment.

Noel Murphy is chair of the ICMSA Dairy Committee