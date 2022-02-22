Fixed-price milk contracts need to be judged over the long-term

Don’t throw the fixed-price baby out with the bathwater. Since their introduction in 2011, fixed-price milk contracts have become a key marketing device for a number of farmers.

The security they provide has allowed some farmers easier access to finance, while for others it has meant greater predictability and better cashflow management.

However, some are now voicing regret at entering into fixed-price contracts in the early to mid-months of last year; in some cases, these are now paying a base price in the region of 33-35c/L while the current spot price is north of 40c/L.

While some regret is natural, I would urge these farmers, and farmers in general, to consider the following before deciding whether to avail of future offering or reject them.

Despite some commentary, farmers with these contracts are not losing 7c/L at present. No farmer has 100pc of their output committed to these contracts — this would be a very ill-advised risk management strategy.

For those with 50pc committed, the missed revenue is probably closer to 3.5c/L as their average base price is now closer to 37c/L.

The reality is the majority have even smaller volumes contracted, so should have less regrets.

These contracts should be evaluated over the long run, as they generally form part of a long-run strategy.

There are many examples where the pendulum has swung in the opposite direction when the spot price was low.

Indeed, you might argue that an additional cent or two is more desirable when prices are lower rather than higher.

Looking at the most recent offerings from Kerry and Dairygold, it appears that the contracts lag the spot price, and those who persist will gain when the inevitable price drop occurs.

Rolling contacts over is considered good practice and designed to balance the favourable with the unfavourable.

Some outside the sector may view any price above 35c/L as attractive based on past prices. So, any complaint by farmers might be seen as a case of wanting the best of both worlds.

However, this is unfair, as the real issue is the rapid and substantial rise in input costs on dairy farmers over the last year in particular.

This has meant that for some there is little profit margin even at these elevated prices.

Farmers must look with envy at their US counterparts who have learned this lesson, and margin insurance is now one of their go-to risk management tools.

However, this insurance requires huge government subsidies and is unlikely to gain traction here without similar subsidies.

In the absence of insurance, milk processors in Ireland have provided a value-for-money alternative via fixed-price contracts.

The current issue means that the more complex issue of hedging input costs should be revisited and the use of index-based costs and forward-purchasing of inputs reconsidered.

Our milk processors have used some of these fixed contracts to develop long-term relationships with some of their customers who value certainty of price and supply.

In the absence of these contracts they may move their business to those who provide similar contracts, such as New Zealand.

These customers are crucial, whether the goal is to protect prices or perhaps more preferably margins in the future.

So, while lessons should be learned from the current situation, such as the need to focus on margin and not simply milk price, these contacts are valuable risk-management tools and should be part of dairy farms’ response to market volatility and uncertainty.

For those farmers most exposed to price/income volatility there is no viable alternative at present, so any advice to reject these contracts out of hand would appear misguided and counterproductive.

Declan O’Connor is a maths lecturer at MTU, specialising in the dairy sector