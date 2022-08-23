Farmers will pay a heavy price for farm orgs’ failings in emissions negotiations

After the Covid-enforced break, it was great to see the huge crowds back at the Tullamore Show . There was a strong presence from trade and industry, giving an ideal opportunity for farmers to get their views on livestock production, sales and marketing, and to raise any concerns.



The 25pc reduction in agricultural emissions was a common topic with farmers there. CAP reform seemed to have been forgotten, which was really surprising to me as many of the farmers that I spoke to will be facing significant cuts when the McConalogue reforms begin in the new year.

Many farms are facing a radically altered CAP in a few months’ time, and are not aware of the changes they will need to make. I don’t envy any farm advisor next spring when they have to explain what is required, and the financial implications on some farms.

The Department needs to oversee a strong information drive over the autumn, to prepare the groundwork for next spring’s application period.

Talking to farmers in Tullamore, there was a wide range of views. There was a lot of concern about how the emissions targets would be reached, and how their farming model would be affected.

Most felt that the 25pc figure was excessive and couldn’t be achieved without serious financial pain, which they could ill afford.

A few farmers felt that it wasn’t too bad, that the Coalition had wanted closer to 30pc, and that the farm organisations had done a good job in rallying the Government backbenchers and independents at the last minute to reach the agreed 25pc.

I strongly disagree with this view. The negotiations were allowed to focus entirely on the percentage cut to agricultural emissions, resulting in a classic case of playing the man and not the ball, as everyone focused in on Eamon Ryan and the Green Party.

This suited Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as it allowed the spotlight to be taken off the Government as a whole.

In any meaningful negotiation process, the basic rule is that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.

By focusing their ire on the Greens, those on the side of agriculture failed to secure any firm agreement from the Government around exactly how much money they are willing to invest in Irish agriculture to make the necessary adjustments.

Many of the actions that farmers would like to invest in to reduce their emissions aren’t counted as reductions for the agricultural sector’s target — which reflects extremely poorly on those representing farmers.

Farmers who are expected to make the majority of the changes are already facing serious income challenges from the rapid rise in input costs along with future cuts to their CAP payments.



The bodies representing farmers should not have allowed a final figure for cuts to Irish agricultural emissions to be agreed until they had secured the necessary commitment on how it would be financed and what rules will be imposed on Irish farmers.

No trade union would agree to such drastic changes to their workers work-practice and take-home pay without knowing how much funding would be put in place.

Unions representing civil servants and other workers are demanding wage increases to compensate workers for the impact of inflation.

Farm families are facing the same inflationary pressures as the general public, and now face unknown restrictions on their business activities, without agreed governmental financial investment.

The Government outmanoeuvred the farm organisations in the most crucial negotiations in a generation for many Irish farmers.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow