Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farmers shouldn’t fear change – but they need to be ready for it

As Mandy Rice-Davies showed after the Profumo Affair, sometimes re-invention can bring opportunity

Scandal: Showgirls Mandy Rice-Davies (left) and Christine Keeler, witnesses in the Profumo Affair, in the back of a car as they leave the Old Bailey in London following the trial of Stephen Ward (who was was accused of living off immoral earnings earned through them), in 1963. Photo: Getty Expand
Mandy Rice-Davies outside court Expand

Close

Scandal: Showgirls Mandy Rice-Davies (left) and Christine Keeler, witnesses in the Profumo Affair, in the back of a car as they leave the Old Bailey in London following the trial of Stephen Ward (who was was accused of living off immoral earnings earned through them), in 1963. Photo: Getty

Scandal: Showgirls Mandy Rice-Davies (left) and Christine Keeler, witnesses in the Profumo Affair, in the back of a car as they leave the Old Bailey in London following the trial of Stephen Ward (who was was accused of living off immoral earnings earned through them), in 1963. Photo: Getty

Mandy Rice-Davies outside court

Mandy Rice-Davies outside court

/

Scandal: Showgirls Mandy Rice-Davies (left) and Christine Keeler, witnesses in the Profumo Affair, in the back of a car as they leave the Old Bailey in London following the trial of Stephen Ward (who was was accused of living off immoral earnings earned through them), in 1963. Photo: Getty

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan

In the 1960s, a sex scandal involving a couple of teenage showgirls rocked the English Conservative government and ended up in a court case.

One of the politicians involved, Lord Astor, strenuously denied in court that he had ever even met Mandy Rice-Davies, who was alleged to have gained “immoral earnings” in her dealings with him. When this was put to her by a barrister, she smartly responded, “Well he would say that, wouldn’t he?”

Most Watched

Privacy