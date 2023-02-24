Farmers have nothing to lose? That’s just plain wrong – we have everything to lose

The number of groups claiming to represent Irish farms has increased significantly over the last 20 years.

Does the presence of all these additional groups leave Irish farmers in a stronger or weaker position? Or was farmer representation stronger when only ICMSA, Macra and IFA were seeking to influence government and EU policies?

Recently, almost 100 people attended a meeting in Athlone to hear of plans to establish yet another farm organisation.

Warnings were given of farmers being in the “last chance saloon”, with “nothing to lose”. The idea of running candidates in the next general election was also suggested.

Indications were given that the group would be run as a not-for-profit-organisation.

Well-intentioned people thinking of starting a new group need to give careful consideration to their goals. All lobby groups require income to function, and effective lobbying can be costly. A well-structured financial plan needs to be put in place at the outset.

Running candidates in elections would mean there would be no help for this new group from established political parties.

The idea that those of us making a living from farming have nothing to lose is wrong. We have everything to lose.

The last four years have shown that the most important area for Irish farmer representation lies in policy development and targeted lobbying.

The historical image that farmer representation is all about protests, tractor-cades and placard-waving by angry shouting farmers — is completely outdated.

Farm orgs putting all their efforts into being seen to be fighting for farmers by standing outside a factory for five or 10c/kg is futile. A lack of focus by the orgs on the details of changes to policies can have far-reaching consequences that could render any farm sector financially unviable.

There hasn’t been enough effort put into the reality of modern farming, which involves producing food under a European model of agriculture, dominated by regulations, some of which help keep non-EU produced food out of the EU market.

An ever-expanding amount of farm orgs will not strengthen the voice of Irish farmers. In the recent past, particularly in the dry-stock and tillage sectors, we have seen farm leaders who are more concerned with what the other farm groups around the table are looking for, instead of developing considered, coherent policies of their own in advance.

It is not possible to lobby effectively if the challenges are not properly understood and there is no clear aim.

Objecting to everything is commonplace, but it is not constructive, and policy-makers are choosing to push ahead anyway if it suits them.

​Adding more voices to the table won’t help. Diluting the effectiveness of the farm lobby just makes it easy for a Minister to divide and conquer.

The structures and finance are already in place in the main farm orgs, it’s just the ability and delivery that is lacking.

The main farm groups are finding it harder now to get full-time farmers to take up positions. Family and farm commitments are leaving many of the squeezed mid-sized family farmers reluctant to give their time freely.

This is leading to a situation where only large farmers with staff, alongside retired or semi-retired farmers, are available to run for positions that are time-consuming, and effective lobbying takes a lot of time.

Farmers are often looking for a quick fix to long-term issues — which is rarely achievable.

Animal welfare and environmental NGOs have taken a different approach, and are playing a game of inches. They work on long-term plans of small incremental gains, which is proving very successful when looked at over a longer time-frame.

We should be demanding better from the organisations that are already there, rather than looking to establish more of them.

Farmers who attend farm org meetings need to put pressure on the existing farm leadership as to what they see as the solutions to the issues that farmers face, rather listening to those leaders playing the blame game.

Farm representation should now be solution-driven, and any simplistic rhetoric needs to be eliminated. Modern farming needs modern representation.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow