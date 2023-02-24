Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 2.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farmers have nothing to lose? That’s just plain wrong – we have everything to lose

Angus Woods

Modern farming needs modern representation, not angry protests – and adding another voice to the table in the form of a new few org won’t help

Old school: 'The historical image that farmer representation is all about protests, tractor-cades and placard-waving by angry shouting farmers — is completely outdated' Expand

Close

Old school: 'The historical image that farmer representation is all about protests, tractor-cades and placard-waving by angry shouting farmers — is completely outdated'

Old school: 'The historical image that farmer representation is all about protests, tractor-cades and placard-waving by angry shouting farmers — is completely outdated'

Old school: 'The historical image that farmer representation is all about protests, tractor-cades and placard-waving by angry shouting farmers — is completely outdated'

The number of groups claiming to represent Irish farms has increased significantly over the last 20 years.

Most Watched

Privacy