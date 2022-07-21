Farming

Farm orgs take note: Dutch protests will achieve little – the horse has already bolted

Angus Woods

Irish farmers are being let down by their leaders’ squabbling, lack of vision and failure to influence policy change before it’s too late

No way through: Dutch farmers block the arrival and departure halls at Groningen Airport to protest against their government&rsquo;s far-reaching plans to cut nitrogen emissions. Photo: ANP/AFP Expand
No way through: Dutch farmers block the arrival and departure halls at Groningen Airport to protest against their government’s far-reaching plans to cut nitrogen emissions. Photo: ANP/AFP

Most Irish farmers seem to support the farmer protests in the Netherlands. Some see the Dutch situation as a turning point in farming’s push-back in the emissions reduction debate.

Since the signing of the Paris Agreement in December 2015, there have been many calls to delay its implementation.

