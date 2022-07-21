Farm orgs take note: Dutch protests will achieve little – the horse has already bolted

Most Irish farmers seem to support the farmer protests in the Netherlands. Some see the Dutch situation as a turning point in farming’s push-back in the emissions reduction debate.

Since the signing of the Paris Agreement in December 2015, there have been many calls to delay its implementation.

But we have accelerated towards those Paris goals in the last couple of years. EU policy-makers were able to focus on their environmental targets as they worked from home during Covid, resulting in the Green Deal, Farm to Fork and CAP reform.

Even with the pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and worldwide inflation, cuts to emissions will be demanded by the EU, as the policies are now in place.

Even if the Dutch government didn’t want structural change in farming, environmentalists have cleverly used EU and domestic courts to force them to act within the law.

The Dutch government have proposed a 50pc cut to nitrogen oxide and ammonia emissions by 2030, and in the process a cut to livestock numbers by a third, which could force 30pc of the country’s farmers out of business.

A 70pc reduction of nitrogen emissions is required by 2035.

The Netherlands is smaller in area than Munster and Connacht combined, but has over 100 million livestock. The government’s €25bn plan to cut emissions has not gone down well with farmers.

This is not the first time that cuts to agricultural production have been implemented in the Netherlands.

In 2016 a dairy cow cull reduced cow numbers by almost 200,000 (equivalent to over half the dairy cows in Cork) while calves, weanlings and heifers reduced by more than 300,000 (25pc).

This was done to reduce phosphate levels impacting on water quality.

While Dutch farmers culled the required stock numbers, they generated extra production from the remaining cows by increasing the volume of meal fed, which led to phosphate reduction targets not being met.

The environmental lobby is particularly strong and well organised in the Netherlands.

In 2015, after a three-year legal campaign, the court in the Hague ordered the Dutch government to cut emissions by at least 25pc from 1990 levels within five years.

In a follow-up ruling in December 2019, the Supreme Court ordered their government to cut the nation’s emissions by 25pc by the end of 2020. Another legal case has ordered oil giant Shell to cut its 2019 emissions level by 45pc by 2030.

All aspects of Dutch society are being targeted to reduce emissions. Major housing and other construction projects have been impacted by the 2019 Supreme Court ruling.

New laws have been introduced to reduce speed limits on roads to reduce emissions.

There are many similarities between the Netherlands and Ireland, but Dutch agriculture has been facing animal welfare and environmental challenges for a long time in a way that Irish agriculture has not.

Multi-party coalition governments are now common to both countries, with the general population of both countries concerned about climate change, and willing to elect environmental campaigners to national government and to the European Parliament.

Dutch farmers have been forced to work with animal welfare groups and environmental groups for years now.

Rather than praising the Dutch farmers’ protests, the real question is: why did the Dutch farm organisations let agriculture become so exposed to such drastic structural reform?

The legal challenges have been running for well over 10 years now, and surely the Dutch farm organisations must have recognised back in 2016, that unless their farming systems evolved, they would run into serious difficulties as a result of the legal rulings?

Dutch farmers block a main road

Where was the vision by Dutch farm leaders to plan their way out of difficulties?

Irish farmers are still struggling to come to terms with how well organised and vocal environmental campaigners have become — they won’t be shouted down.

Poor farm leadership and specialisation on Irish farms have led to a fracturing of the farming lobby, with farmers less sympathetic to farm-types different from their own.

EU 27 politics are vastly different from those of the EU of the 1980s, and a government containing one main party supported by a few independents has become a thing of the past here at home.

The problem for Irish farmers is that their lobbying methods have not evolved — they have failed to move with the changing dynamic of both European and national political structures.

More often than not the lobbying is re-active to policy changes, rather than pro-active in policy formation.

The Department of Agriculture has realised this, and rather than wasting time going through the motions of rounds and rounds of meetings with farm organisations, they prefer to put all the farm organisations in one room and watch as they attempt to man-mark each other and avoid committing to any significant changes for fear of losing membership and income.

So, while some of the many Irish farm representatives have been busy trying to give the impression of fighting for farmers’ issues, real leadership on key future policies has been light years behind where it needs to be.

Their inability to formulate a plan for the direction of productive Irish farmers’ needs ahead of the challenges they face means that any kind of a policy position generally arrives after the policy direction has already been decided.

The bulk of €18m of farmers’ money per year is being badly utilised, and future generations will pay the cost, unless the farm organisations can get ahead of the curve when it comes to policy formation.

Tractor protests in the Netherlands won’t prevent structural change being implemented — it will merely delay the inevitable for Dutch farmers.

If farm leaders aren’t ahead of policy change and constructively influencing it, then no amount of populist photo-opportunity tractor-cades will catch the horse after it has bolted.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow