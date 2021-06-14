Fanciful farm notions don’t measure up 

Jeremy Clarkson has learned all about the hardships of farming on his new Amazon Prime series Clarkson's Farm. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

There’s a bit of the farmer in all of us. Regardless of where you call home in 2021, city or town, chances are your origins began in a rural heartland – a place whose bygone traditions still lurk just a millimetre beneath the skin of your modern life.

A creature long seduced by urban pavements myself, the ‘what might have been’ notions of a life driving tractors and cattle sometimes flits across the brainpan – usually on a midweek commute mired in wicked gridlock.

Food became our shared obsession during the pandemic, with the inquiry, ‘what’s for dinner?’ elevated far beyond an idle conversation. In those early days of lockdown, who amongst us didn’t pass a silent genuflection to the farmers who kept supermarket shelves full as the rest of our world shrunk to a hollow 2km shell.

“Once in your life you’ll need a doctor, a policeman and a priest,” goes an old agricultural saying, “but three times every day, you’ll need a farmer.”

Trekking on the Kerry Way last week, the mind boggled at anybody’s ability to make a living in terrain where only the sheep and gorse bushes stand firm against nature’s relentless onslaught.

Beautiful scenery? Undoubtedly. Tough life? Unquestionably. And yet, amidst this unforgiving marshland of rock and rushes, small farmers do manage to somehow turn a buck against the odds. Encircled by such a wild and stony landscape, who could deny the old truism that ‘agriculture is a profession of hope’. But while the topography of the Iveagh peninsula might be hard and unyielding, the cheery welcome from every isolated cottage was as warm as that elusive Azores high – but delivered by locals all well past the pension age.

And there’s the sorrowful rub for many rural farming communities – youth is a crop that resists all encouragement to flourish on these rocky lowlands. With the numbers of farmers under the age of 35 at less than 5pc, much of the country mirrors the lyrics of Nancy Griffith’s Trouble in the Fields: “Now our children live in the city and they rest upon our shoulders/They never want the rain to fall or the weather to get colder.”

According to a recent Teagasc National Farm Survey, the average annual income for an Irish farm in 2019 was €23,934, dropping to €14,604 for sheep farms, and even as low as €8,000 for the smaller holdings. The grim statistics conclude that only one-third of farms are viable. Hard then to condemn the lure of safe wages offered by the multinationals when a 22-year-old graduate weighs up the joys of a hardscrabble rural life against the guaranteed career income available in pharma or medtech.

Arriving back home later that day with climb-weary limbs and a fierce thirst for a large draught of ice cold amber nectar, I switch on the box only to find Amazon has just dropped Clarkson’s Farm – the latest life chapter from the ‘bould’ Jeremy, financed by the millions he made as head honcho on Top Gear. As expected, he doesn’t spare the dark side of life as a country gent who knows nothing about farming. “I’ve learnt that all of it is back-breaking and difficult, that there’s never time for a ploughman’s in the sunshine, and that there’s no tractor cup-holder for sundowners.”

He rightly adds that a farmer must be an agronomist, a meteorologist, a mechanic, a vet, an entrepreneur, a gambler, a workaholic, a marksman, a midwife, a tree surgeon and an insomniac. He does, though, love his Lamborghini tractor. “It’s huge, even the front tyres are taller than me. All my neighbours say it’s just too big. But to my mind tractors are like penises – they cannot be too big.”

I wonder what the sheep farmers of south Kerry would make of that.