Family feuds in rural Ireland are inherited – my dad’s The Field was a cautionary tale

Billy Keane

A murder in rural Kerry inspired Dad to pen classic play

John B Keane wrote The Field after being inspired by a dispute between two farmers over bog land in rural Kerry Expand

The Field was written by my dad, John B Keane, and was first staged in 1965. The film version is regularly shown on RTÉ and the play is performed by both ­amateurs and professional productions around the world.

With The Field often on the exams curriculum, there are very few Irish people who haven’t seen a production of the play or Jim Sheridan’s film adaptation. But there are many who don’t know the story behind the play.

My documentary The Real Field will be shown on RTÉ One tomorrow night at 9.25pm. It looks at the unsolved murder that inspired my father’s famous drama.

