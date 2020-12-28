Family feuds in rural Ireland are inherited – my dad’s The Field was a cautionary tale

The Field was written by my dad, John B Keane, and was first staged in 1965. The film version is regularly shown on RTÉ and the play is performed by both ­amateurs and professional productions around the world.

With The Field often on the exams curriculum, there are very few Irish people who haven’t seen a production of the play or Jim Sheridan’s film adaptation. But there are many who don’t know the story behind the play.

My documentary The Real Field will be shown on RTÉ One tomorrow night at 9.25pm. It looks at the unsolved murder that inspired my father’s famous drama.

Maurice Moore was murdered in November 1958. Dan Foley was the chief suspect. Mr Foley was never charged with the Moore murder but he was found guilty by his friends and neighbours.

The murder would have been largely forgotten but for the success of The Field.

My father visited the murder scene with a friend and caught sight of the huge brooding frame of Dan Foley. Dad said he was influenced by the terrible events of November 1958 in the hill country of Raemore, Co Kerry, just six miles from Tralee.

Later, he was to say the story of the play The Field was “of the time of the murder”, but was not like for like.

The facts of the Moore murder differ in many respects from both the story of The Field as written by my dad and the film adaptation that starred Richard Harris, who gave one of his most powerful performances as Bull McCabe.

The film made its premiere 30 years ago and forever embedded the murder in Raemore in the Irish psyche. A month rarely goes by without a report of a dispute over land ending up in the civil or criminal courts. And inevitably the trial judge will say “the facts of this case remind me of John B Keane’s The Field”.

The almost constant publicity meant that the Foley family suffered greatly both at the time of the murder and ever since. Yet the real Dan Foley was a quiet man, unlike the powerhouse, bullying Bull portrayed by Harris.

Director Brian Reddin asked whether I was interested in figuring out what really happened in Raemore back in 1958.

Our pub was closed and the work was just what I needed. The investigation was detailed and took place over a number of months. Reddin said I had at least five different hairstyles during the shoot. Haircuts were banned by law and we obeyed all the social-distancing guidelines.

Reddin was the brains behind the documentary, but there were times when the responsibility of the quest took a toll on me. It was tough work about tough times, close enough to home to be too close.

The murder left a legacy of acrimony. Dad was blamed by some of the Foley family for the publicity and I felt I needed to explain his side of the story. Then there was the question of clearing Dan Foley’s name, or otherwise.

Dan Foley was boycotted after the murder even though he was never charged. Some months after the death of Moss Moore, there was an attempted bombing of his house and shots were even fired through the window.

Foley allegedly told his neighbour, Paul Reidy, that there would be only one person who would be present at a case over a land dispute listed for a month after the murder in Tralee. Paul Reidy told us Dan had a cut the day after the murder. The case pitted neighbour against neighbour.

John Foley, Dan’s nephew, bought back the lands of Dan Foley some years after the small holding was sold out of the family. He was angry with my father and I went to see him. John was hospitable and we talked it out. He is convinced of Dan’s innocence.

For me, this was a journey through a small rural place in the Ireland of the late 1950s. It was also a voyage around my father who wrote the play The Field right where I am writing this now, up over our family pub in Listowel, Co Kerry.

The writing of the play took a lot out of my dad. My mom told me he was at his most intense that time. There were three kids and Mom all living upstairs in a tight space over the busy and often boisterous pub. Dad was always nice to us but he was trying to get inside the head of a murderer. He often wrote late at night at the pub counter when we were fast asleep upstairs.

Dad’s mother Hanna and his uncle Mick were veterans of the War of Independence. He knew exactly why people were obsessed with land. His family were involved in military action against the Crown forces which made him very proud of his mother and uncle.

His mom, my beloved Nana, also went through her share. Nana possibly suffered from post-traumatic stress as did many veterans of the War of Independence and Civil War.

The play and Jim Sheridan’s brilliant movie of the same name are cautionary tales. The message, is thou shalt not kill over land. And if you do kill over land, the fallout from the murder carries on and will be inherited by succeeding ­generations.

There is an urgent need for some sort of State dispute resolution service. The courts and Garda alone will not solve this problem. Too many lives have been lost. Too many families have suffered in perpetuity for crimes they did not commit.

Very often the feuds become generational. The killing in Raemore has its roots in a dispute between Foley’s mother’s people and the Moores, going back years before that.

John Foley has been trying to clear his uncle’s name. Was Dan Foley guilty? Watch the documentary and make up your own mind. Maybe you will see some of yourself, or your neighbours on screen.

The people of Raemore are friendly and law-abiding. Moore and Foley were friends until the land dispute. There isn’t a townland in Ireland that hasn’t had some sort of a land dispute between neighbours or families.

My dad was hoping The Field would change the cycle of violence and hate. That was his sole motivation for writing the play. While he may not have been successful yet, there’s still time to make change.