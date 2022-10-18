‘Fake food’: Would you like a 2D printed receipt with your 3D printed burger, sir?

Not long ago, most people would have thought the idea of eating ‘meat’ printed by a machine was pure science fiction, not to mention gross.

But like many of the ideas dreamt up by sci-fi writers in the past, technology and reality has surpassed even the wildest imaginations.

Last week a colleague of mine shared a video of how Israel’s Redefine Meat produce its ‘new meat’ using 3D printers. To me, the process looked nauseating, but then again, for most people, any kind of meat production is nauseating.

Despite the technological leaps made in meat alternatives, the consumer, as of yet, has not shown as much interest as had been expected in these products.

Last week, Beyond Meat, a market leader in plant-based meats, announced more job cuts and trimmed its revenue expectations for the year.

Read More

It cited record inflation as well as increased competition and lower demand for plant-based meat as cost-conscious customers bypass its higher-priced products.

The value of all meat alternatives sold in the United States – including fresh and fully cooked products and faux seafood – rose by 1.1pc in the year ending August 27 to about $963 million, NielsenIQ said. That compared to growth of 8.1pc over the same period in 2021 and 44.8pc in that period in 2020.

Despite the negative mood music around fake meat at the moment, farmers should be wary of predicting its demise.

Last week, ‘fake food’ hit the headlines in the UK for a very different reason.

The Telegraph reported that shoppers are being ‘pushed towards veganism’ as the cost of dairy and meat soars faster than plant-based alternatives.

It said the cost of dairy milk has risen by 26.7pc compared to this time last year, while almond and oat products have increased by 7.9pc and 8.2pc respectively.

Meat prices have also risen faster than their plant-based counterparts, it said in some cases far beyond inflation. The cost of chicken breasts has jumped by 17.4pc, while Quorn chicken-style pieces rose by 10.4pc. Sausages are up 8.6pc since last year, compared to vegan sausages, which are 7.7pc more expensive.

It all serves to underline that price remains key for the consumer no matter what the product is.