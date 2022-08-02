Everyone must share cost of cutting agriculture emissions or we’ll end up with a Trump in wellies

Now that the dust is settling on the target to reduce agricultural emissions by 25pc, who do you trust to provide a just transition for farming?

Having seen the rug pulled from underneath the communities that depended on peat for a living, I can’t say I’m full of confidence about either the transition or the justice.

Those men and women that had spent a lifetime building a skill set around the processing of a natural resource were given little more than a year to turn their working lives around and reskill themselves for a different career.

A similar situation could evolve in agriculture, except on a scale that’s about 100 times bigger. There will be some who will vehemently oppose the idea that the costs or losses in agriculture should be borne by anyone outside of farming.

They argue that nobody forced beef farmers to stay at what they know best or the dairy farmers to increase numbers, so why should the taxpayer now have to pony up to compensate farmers for their lost earnings?

This is despite the fact that Joe Public will almost certainly find themselves shouldering the cost of all the other measures. The increased cost of electricity as we move away from fossil fuels to renewables will be spread over all users, which is basically everyone.

The cost of switching to electric vehicles, greener buildings and rolling out more public transport systems will all fall on the consumer and taxpayer.

And the exact same must apply to agriculture. It’s hardly the fault of farmers that they lost out in the emissions lottery, the winners and losers of which only emerged in the last decade.

People who chose to work in public service, IT, healthcare or anything else never did so because it was a lower carbon emitter. Similarly, nobody in farming had any idea their sector would be fingered as one of the main culprits for global warming as little as 10 years ago.

And despite promises by the Government that the new targets won’t require a cut in herd numbers, the dogs in the street know that any measures such as reduced fertiliser usage, new feed additives and breeding strategies, earlier slaughter dates and more slurry rules still won’t be enough to reduce emissions by 25pc by 2030.

So either the targets are to be ignored or we’re looking at a cull of at least 10pc of the national herd.

That immediately sets off farm lobbyists with all kinds of doomsday numbers that suggest billions are going to be wiped off the rural economy. However, Teagasc’s analysis by its FAPRI economic unit points to a less drastic scenario.

Obviously, if there are less cattle to be calved, fed, milked, trucked and slaughtered, there’s less economic activity in the system.

But given the marginal profitability in beef for the vast majority, incomes on drystock farms should remain similar, regardless of how much numbers fall. The plans to ramp up subsidies for anyone that switches to organics should help cushion the blow and let’s hope there will be a similar drive to allow farmers belatedly partake in a burgeoning renewable energy sector through anaerobic digesters and solar panels.

The situation on dairy farms will be different, since every extra cow is producing substantial additional profit. And if it has been decided that society will benefit from culling some of these cows, then society is going to have to share the cost.

The alternative where farmers find themselves paying the vast majority of the cost will simply marginalise that part of society.

We will end up with a disenfranchised rural minority that will latch on to any loon that promises them what they want to hear.

Think Trump with wellies and a tweed hat. Or a Boris-type who makes a point of holding up his pants with baling twine to prove just how in touch he is with the ‘decent, ordinary’ folk of Ireland.

Come to think of it, we already have a few political candidates that could fill these slots without having to miss a beat. They’d launch their own versions of MAGA to Make Ag Great Again, but gradually, they’d be found out for who they really were.

Our planet is over-heating, with huge chunks of it at risk of becoming inhospitable. That’s when the mass immigration will really kick in.

It’s a bit like the war that was lost for the want of a horse, which was lost for the want of a shoe which, in turn, was lost for the want of a nail. Except we’re at risk of losing entire countries, all for the want of focused collective action on reducing emissions.

We’re in this together, so we have to share the burden together too. Any other way just doesn’t make sense.

Surely there is a political leader out there who has the wherewithal to make it happen?

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie.