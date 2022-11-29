Everyone else looks forward to retirement but many full-time farmers dread it – we need help to prepare for the adjustment

I recently bumped into a retired Teagasc advisor who always gave me really solid advice when I was starting my career.

We had a great chat, and when I asked him if he was enjoying retirement, his eyes lit up, as he told me about how he enjoys spending his time mountain bike racing and riding motor bikes.

I’ve had many conversations with non-farming friends about their plans for retirement, and many of them have mapped out a target age, long in advance.

Their plans are always two-fold: how they put their finances in place to fund their retirement, and what they intend to do with their time when they retire.

It’s rare to have a similar positive conversation about retirement with farmers. Retirement is not something most farmers look forward to, and often not enough thought goes into it.

How do people exit farming, and what do afterwards?

Full-time arming is different to most career choices. Many people who have off-farm employment look forward to retirement, no longer commuting to work, but instead, pottering around on the farm, with a pension from their previous career.

Read More

If they have worked in the Civil Service, they may even have attended classes to prepare them for retirement. Structures are in place to maximise their chances of contentment.

Could we do the same for full-time farmers? Planning for retirement is not just about finances. Building a life outside the farm-gate is vital for mental wellbeing.

A lot of thought and preparation needs to go into what people would like to do when they step back from running their farms.

A pilot scheme to help full-time farmers in their early fifties prepare for retirement should be established using CAP funding.

If structured properly, it could help identify a clear career path and help set goals for when and how they intend to retire.



There have been early retirement schemes in previous CAP packages, but many of the farmers involved were not properly prepared for it, and resented being told what they could and couldn’t do with their time.

The current CAP focuses on providing top-up payments and 60pc grants for young farmers and new entrants, and despite the criticism, there are attractive incentives for those starting out in farming.

Perception of age and what constitutes youth is peculiar in farming: there are not many other careers where you are officially considered young at almost 40, and thus entitled to extra pay, regardless of your off-farm income.

In 2020, one third of Irish farmers were 65 or older, and only 7pc were under 35. While every effort needs to be made to encourage people in their early twenties to build a career in farming, focusing solely on young farmers will not lower the average age.

Read More

​As full-time farmer numbers continue to fall over the next decade, opportunities will arise for the next crop of farmers, at younger ages than previous generations could have hoped for.

We should be ensuring that farmers are properly prepared, and in a position to retire, before their farms go into decline, brought about by old age and health issues.

Retirement is, more often than not, forced on many farmers through injury or illness. They often look back and wish they had looked after themselves better.

To attract the best young people into farming at an early age, the sector needs to be able to compete with other career options.

Few young people who go to college will want to return to a farm if there is not a clear succession path. They have options elsewhere that were not available to previous generations.

Retirement planning will be key to attracting young people into farming, and CAP funding should be used to create an environment where retirement is not feared, but instead, is the start of a new phase in a person’s life.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow