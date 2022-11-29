Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Everyone else looks forward to retirement but many full-time farmers dread it – we need help to prepare for the adjustment

Planning for retirement is not just about finances – it#s about knowing what you will do with all the unaccustomed free time 

Looming problem: Retirement is not something most farmers look forward to, and often not enough thought goes into it Expand

Close

Looming problem: Retirement is not something most farmers look forward to, and often not enough thought goes into it

Looming problem: Retirement is not something most farmers look forward to, and often not enough thought goes into it

Looming problem: Retirement is not something most farmers look forward to, and often not enough thought goes into it

Angus Woods

I recently bumped into a retired Teagasc advisor who always gave me really solid advice when I was starting my career.

We had a great chat, and when I asked him if he was enjoying retirement, his eyes lit up, as he told me about how he enjoys spending his time mountain bike racing and riding motor bikes.

Most Watched

Privacy