EU will shape the direction of farming — and its support comes with a price

It's 48 years since Ireland joined the EU or the EEC as it was then and a lot of water has gone under the bridge since then.

Membership of the EU has been credited with an economic miracle here, transforming an impoverished nation into one of the richest in Europe.

But, as our fortunes have changed, so has our relationship with Europe.

For decades, Irish people saw a one-way relationship with the Continent as the money came from there to here, and we had little problem with the strings attached relationship.

The country's infrastructure from motorways to slatted sheds are some of the visible manifestations of the Irish-EU relationship down through the half decade.

Without doubt, it has been s EU funds that helped transform the infrastructure in this country along with peoples' lives, particularly those in rural Ireland.

In return, our support for EU membership remains among the strongest in Europe and most of us looked on in horror at the UK's decision to cut ties with the EU.

However, Euroscepticism wasn't something that just appeared overnight in the UK. Its relationship with the EU was always a bit strained and the benefits of membership that Ireland saw were never as obvious there.

But as Ireland moves from being a net beneficiary to a net contributor, it is sure to spark questions among some as to what benefit, if any, the EU still provides us.

Will we value the EU as much when the money is going the other way?

Could Euroscepticism take hold here?

Farmers relationship with the EU is one to watch in this regard. After all, no other sector has been in receipt of more EU funding over the years and it still commands on third of the overall EU budget.

However, the EU money now comes with more strings attached than ever before and for many farmers, their EU payments will be substantially reduced in the coming years. Our Agriculture Minister may be asking farmers on the ground in Ireland to help decide how the CAP budget is spent, but it's really Europe which is shaping the direction of farming and its support will come with Ts and Cs.

What this will mean for how they view the European project in the coming years is anybody's guess.