EU big fund battle is finally over - but Irish fight for a share is just beginning

John Downing


New normal: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel do an elbow bump at the end of the summit. Photo: Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS Expand

After five days of bitter haggling EU leaders have all dubbed their €1.8tn funding deal "historic". But how relevant is it for ordinary people? And how much will Ireland get?

Let's answer a few basic questions.