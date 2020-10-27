Farming

Establishing a proper suckler brand is only the first step towards revitalising key sector

Former IFA Carlow County Chairman Derek Deane . Pic Steve Humphreys Expand

I welcome the decision by Minister McConalogue to establish a brand for the suckler herd.

This is the first step in a process to try to get more from the marketplace for the beleaguered suckler farmer.

For too many years this group of farmers has been continually let down and taken for granted by the processors, government and Bord Bia. The confidence of this group is at a low ebb and a major effort needs to be made to reinvigorate the sector.