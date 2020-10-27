Establishing a proper suckler brand is only the first step towards revitalising key sector

I welcome the decision by Minister McConalogue to establish a brand for the suckler herd.

This is the first step in a process to try to get more from the marketplace for the beleaguered suckler farmer.

For too many years this group of farmers has been continually let down and taken for granted by the processors, government and Bord Bia. The confidence of this group is at a low ebb and a major effort needs to be made to reinvigorate the sector.

We have a tremendous product that is bred and maintained on the marginal areas of the country, and these farmers are the heartbeat of economic activity in these rural areas.

Expand Close 'We have a suckler herd which is unique across Europe / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'We have a suckler herd which is unique across Europe

Huge investments have been made over the years in breeding, nitrates facilities, BDGP schemes, ICBF etc and we now need to take our industry to the next level – which means branding and proper promotion and marketing.

It is great to see the positive contribution of the Minister and this must be harnessed to benefit all.

Bord Bia has now been allocated €6m to develop this brand, and this money needs to be spent wisely from a dedicated group which includes producers, Bord Bia and industry interests .

We have continually seen Bord Bia use the suckler herd to sell all Irish beef as one and this has to stop. We have the product and we must design our brand and image around this, the merits to include:

Naturally reared on dams;

Produced on family farms;

Low carbon footprint;

Grass-fed;

High animal welfare standards;

Production based in areas of biodiversity;

Sustainable and environmentally friendly;

We have a great story to tell but we need this promotion to be based solely on the suckler herd and its progeny.

We also need a major buy-in from processors to use all the modern techniques in offering the highest possible quality product to the market.

Today’s beef market is global, and with the proper marketing, Ireland should be able to put its suckler beef into all of the top supermarkets and restaurants in the world.

We have a suckler herd which is unique across Europe and we have to be able to market it on that basis. With the support of the Minister, the industry must buy into this concept and it will help to secure a better future for us all.

With the Commission’s new Farm to Fork strategy, they must create the opportunity for beef produced within Europe to the highest standards to be consumed in Europe and not be undermined by substandard imports.

While the Farm to Fork strategy sounds great, can the Commission show us how this can improve our income to give us an acceptable standard of living, which is a core principle of the CAP?

Irish beef farmers have been shown to be very resilient in difficult times and we now need a clear strategy from government for the beef industry to deliver, as has been done on the dairy side.

Derek Deane is a beef farmer in Carlow and former IFA Carlow chairman