Eddie Punch: 'Tariffs threat from Gove puts entire future of Irish beef industry on the line'

Michael Gove's comments illustrate the many contradictions in the pro-Brexit position. It is at odds with the pro-free-trade ideology espoused by many Brexiteers.

Michael Gove's comments illustrate the many contradictions in the pro-Brexit position. It is at odds with the pro-free-trade ideology espoused by many Brexiteers.

Michael Gove's comments illustrate the many contradictions in the pro-Brexit position. It is at odds with the pro-free-trade ideology espoused by many Brexiteers.

The problem for Irish farmers is that it crystallises the worst outcome of a no-deal Brexit. Tariffs on beef imports to the UK will hit Irish farmers in the no-deal scenario.

We are looking at 58pc additional cost on our beef exports and 52pc extra on cheese exports, at WTO tariff levels. The Government costs these tariffs at €1.7bn a year.

Here in Brussels, there is widespread frustration with the UK position. There is little sign of EU concessions on the Withdrawal Agreement, which is a logical response to the incongruity of Theresa May voting against her own agreement.

Moreover, the likely position of Brussels is to impose tariffs on UK imports as well, in the absence of an agreement outcome.

Meanwhile, Gove must decide whether to impose such tariffs on all UK food imports - which will cost UK consumers - or selectively apply tariffs to non-EU food imports. This is potentially illegal under WTO rules but might be justified on the grounds of national emergency and a calculation a WTO appeal could take years.

Either way, he risks antagonising countries such as Australia and Canada, which are prime targets for UK trade deals.