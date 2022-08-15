Farming

Eamon O’Connell: Why €600 is a small price to pay for vaccination if it keeps 100 cows alive

Shots are seen as expensive but €600 is a small price to pay if it keeps 100 cows worth over €2,000 each in your herd for another few years

Now is the time to get heifers and cows vaccinated. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Now is the time to get heifers and cows vaccinated. Photo: Roger Jones

Eamon O'Connell

You need to get a good return on your investment — this was something I learned at a very young age. I remember my father telling me: “If you clean the cubicle shed and the calf pens, Ill give you a calf.”

As a youngster, this was like telling me I was going to win the lotto, so I power-washed every shed in the place and the following spring, I was rewarded with a Friesian heifer calf. I can see her in my mind as clear as day — ear-tag number 11N.

