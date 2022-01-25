Eamon O’Connell: Two vital pieces of calving equipment that need to be checked now

Recently, my sister talked me into doing a half marathon in six months. I used to run a lot before we had kids (when there was actually some spare time in the day). Sure how hard could it be?

As it turns out — very hard indeed. I went for my first run a few days ago and I realised very quickly that I wasn’t prepared at all. I couldn’t find my runners and when I eventually did, my lack of fitness was severely exposed.

I’ve been as stiff as a board since and I now realise I have a lot of preparation and training to do to be ready for the summer.

The calving season is spluttering into motion at present and I’ve discovered I’m not the only one that is suffering from a short memory and a lack of preparation.

A few call-outs to farms this week have made it clear that, despite knowing that the spring calving season was imminent, some farmers have been caught on the hop.

I got called to a cow calving a few nights ago. The panicked voice on the end of the phone explained that the calf was “out to the hips”, but wasn’t coming any further. “He’s still alive though,” I was told, so I didn’t delay getting to the farm.

When I arrived, the cow was standing, secured in the calving gate, with a beautifully marked Belgian-blue calf hanging out of her.

I had a quick feel and I realised, to my surprise, that the calf wasn’t as badly stuck as it seemed. A slight rotation of the hips and, with the help of the farmer, one decent pull and the calf was on the ground.

“Hard to know how it didn’t pop out with the jack,” I said, as I wondered out loud at the ease in which the problem had been solved. When no reply was forthcoming, I turned to the farmer to see his reddening face.

It turned out that the calving jack, whose threads were well worn last year, had unsurprisingly not improved over the winter break. It was about as useful as a chocolate teapot.

Luckily, this case ended well and the farmer bought a new jack the next morning. The moral of this story is you should check your calving jack today. If it is shook, just get a new one. Waiting until it is needed will be too late.

A short memory can be a costly problem at the start of the calving season too, as one farmer found out this week. He had only two calves born and one of them was sick with pneumonia already.

While treating the sick calf, my attention was drawn to a freshly calved cow in the calving box next door.

The calf was up and vigorously sucking the cow. The cow’s udder was full of milk, but the calf was nudging her repeatedly — an action used to stimulate milk let-down.

This scene made me question the farmer about his colostrum management.

“For the first few, I like to let them suck the cow” he said. “I only stomach tube when it gets busy. I don’t really like doing it and sure, the natural way is best”.

The problem is, in modern dairy herds, this is no longer the case.

We examined the freshly calved cow and found that there was sealer in every teat. The poor calf couldn’t get a drop.

Consider a few things we know about colostrum. A 40kg calf needs four litres of a dairy cow’s colostrum in order to get the full complement of antibodies needed.

There isn’t a hope that a calf will be able to suck this much. By six hours old, a calf is only able to absorb one-third of the antibodies that it can at birth.

So even if the sealers weren’t impeding the calf sucking, the day of leaving a calf sucking a high yielding dairy cow is gone, despite any anecdotes to the contrary.

In this instance, it transpired that myself and the farmer had a similar conversation last spring, but the passing of time had dulled the memory.

It was a costly case of forgetfulness because the sick calf had, on checking a blood sample, a low total protein level — a direct indication of poor passive transfer of antibodies directly due to not receiving enough colostrum.

His lack of antibodies meant he never stood a chance against his bout of pneumonia.

Another case this week serves as a very stark warning to be fully prepared for the spring ahead. I was called to see a calf that was in very dire straits indeed.

This friesian heifer calf was born without any issues and as soon as the cow had licked him clean, he was removed to a freshly bedded calf pen.

The farmer milked the cow and proceeded to stomach tube the calf with four litres of good quality colostrum. He had even checked the quality with a refractometer.

All the boxes ticked you would imagine. Unfortunately not.

He hadn’t gotten around to buying a new stomach tube, so he was using last year’s one.

The plastic of the tube had weathered and hardened over the winter and, unfortunately, the calf’s soft chewing was enough to break off about a foot of it. A new stomach tube would have been a cheaper option than a successful but expensive surgery.

Like me and my fitness journey, it is well worth writing down what you need to do. You will be more likely to both remember it and, hopefully, carry out the action then.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary