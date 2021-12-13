Farming

Eamon O’Connell: Silage mould can be an invisible killer – here’s how to detect it early

Mould can be broken up in pit silage so the cows can&rsquo;t avoid it. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Eamon O'Connell

I was getting ready to leave the house early yesterday morning when I realised I hadn’t made anything for my lunch.

I quickly grabbed the last two slices of bread from the packet, stuck two slices of ham in between them, added a generous helping of mayo and bundled the culinary masterpiece into a small lunchbox.

