Eamon O’Connell: Silage mould can be an invisible killer – here’s how to detect it early

I was getting ready to leave the house early yesterday morning when I realised I hadn’t made anything for my lunch.

I quickly grabbed the last two slices of bread from the packet, stuck two slices of ham in between them, added a generous helping of mayo and bundled the culinary masterpiece into a small lunchbox.

The morning’s work was a tough one and when I was done, my stomach was rumbling. I removed my sandwich from the wrapper before I started the jeep because, as is all too often the case, this was going to be a meal in transit.

Just before I bit in, I saw a small circle of blue mould on the edge of a slice. I was too hungry to let this set me back, so I pinched off the offending area and took a big bite. A big mistake. The little bit on the outside was only a taster for what was inside.

In my hurry that morning, I hadn’t noticed the multiple areas of mould on the bread. Luckily, I was able to wash out my mouth with a bottle of water and I made a beeline to the nearest shop for something that wasn’t going to sicken me.

Cattle and sheep up and down the country are housed at present and for the majority, the main ingredient in their diet is silage.

Similar to my sandwich, there can be mould on both pit silage and in baled silage too. If a bale is dropped at a feed barrier and there is an area of mould on it, cattle will just eat around it. They won’t ingest any of the mouldy silage, even if they are very hungry.

Pit silage can be a little different as the mould can be “broken up” as the silage is pushed in at the feed face. Still, cattle will sort most of it and avoid the nasty bits if possible.

However, the diet feeder, as useful a tool as it is, is a disaster when it comes to mouldy silage. It disperses the mould all through the mix, so that the animal eating it doesn’t even know it’s ingesting anything dangerous.

Mouldy silage can be made up of fungi, which themselves can produce mycotoxins and it can also contain bacteria. At this time of year, we begin to see a number of conditions in cattle that are linked directly to poor quality silage.

Silage eye

“How can they get pink eye in the shed?” is a question I get asked often at this time of year. The initial signs look very similar to pink eye. A clear discharge from one or both eyes turns sticky and cloudy after a few days. The affected animal usually can be seen blinking excessively and eventually, the eyelids of the affected eye are forced closed.

The eyeball itself will start off cloudy and will progress to a nasty red colour with a white centre. In the shed, this infection comes from bacteria in the silage. Bale silage is the main culprit as cattle tend to burrow into it to follow the tastier bits first.

The best treatment involves injecting a mixture of antibiotics and steroids into the eyelid of the affected eye. If you are in any way unsure of how to do this, it is best left to your vet to avoid making matters a lot worse. You can minimise the risk of animals developing silage eye by rolling out silage bales at the feed barrier.

Listeriosis

This is a bacterial infection that causes inflammation of the brain, which can in turn affect the nerves that supply the animal’s head. Listeria is a bacteria that survives in soil but, at this time of year, is usually associated with mouldy silage. It is usually a disease of younger cattle as it is linked to the eruption of permanent teeth.

The bacteria get into the tooth canal and enter the nervous system there, and ultimately affect the brain. Signs of listeriosis are quite distinctive. The animal will initially hold its head to one side.

Soon, one ear will begin to drop, as will the eyelid on the same side. The animal will begin to drool excessively too, as the lower lip on the affected side begins to droop also.

At this stage, the disease process takes a even nastier turn, Firstly, the animal develops acidosis, as all the neutralising saliva is dribbling on to the floor on the affected side.

Then the animal starts to walk around in ever-tightening circles. By the time this happens, recovery is very unlikely. Early, aggressive treatment is the only hope of curing the condition, so if you suspect that an animal is developing listeriosis, give your vet a call sooner rather than later.

Read More

Abortion

With many cows heavy in calf at the moment, abortions will happen sporadically in many herds. Mould in silage is an underestimated cause of abortions in my opinion. A blood test on an aborted cow will not show up any fungal involvement.

The aborted foetus and the placenta need to be taken to the laboratory to increase the chances of finding the cause. Many farmers are far too busy to spend half the day on the road to and from the lab, so often the cause of the abortion isn’t found. If this is the case, mouldy silage should never be ruled out.

General ill-thrift and scour

If a cow consumes mouldy silage, even in small quantities, it can alter the flora of its rumen. This will result in a change in how the cow processes food and can lead to digestive upset.

If consumed for a long period or in large quantities, it can make a cow quite sick and scoured. I treated a cow lately that had a very sudden onset of watery, bloody scoury. The cow went downhill very quickly and, despite aggressive treatment, died later the same day.

Salmonella was top of my list of suspects, but I was surprised when the lab report came back on the samples I had submitted.

Mouldy silage was the culprit. Not so much the fungus itself, but rather the toxins it produces was the cause of the problem. These mycotoxins not only altered the rumen fermentation, but also suppressed the immune system — a lethal combination.

If your silage bales or pit face is like my mouldy sandwich, don’t wait until you see conditions like I have just described. Start by making as much effort as possible to remove visible mould, especially if you are using a diet feeder. If bales are causing issues, try to not pile them up at the feed barrier.

There are products available that bind up the mycotoxins in affected silage. Your vet or nutritionist will advise you on these. At least I can throw away my sandwich. Your animals do not have the same luxury.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary