Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Eamon O’Connell: New regulations provide an opportunity for farmers to save and make money

We shouldn&rsquo;t dose cattle just because it's a certain time of year. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Close

We shouldn&rsquo;t dose cattle just because it's a certain time of year. Photo: Roger Jones

We shouldn’t dose cattle just because it's a certain time of year. Photo: Roger Jones

We shouldn’t dose cattle just because it's a certain time of year. Photo: Roger Jones

Eamon O'Connell

A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity whereas an optimist sees the opportunity in every problem. It seems to me that the world we live in at the moment is one full of problems and pessimism.

All you need to do is turn the radio or the TV on and you are bombarded with talk of war, climate change and a looming global economic crisis.

Most Watched

Privacy