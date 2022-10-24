Eamon O’Connell: New regulations provide an opportunity for farmers to save and make money

A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity whereas an optimist sees the opportunity in every problem. It seems to me that the world we live in at the moment is one full of problems and pessimism.

All you need to do is turn the radio or the TV on and you are bombarded with talk of war, climate change and a looming global economic crisis.

A farmer said to me lately: “They shouldn’t call it the 9 O’Clock News any more. It should be renamed the ‘9 O’Clock Bad News’. You can see where he is coming from with this statement. Closer to our own door, with regards to veterinary, the “bad news” relates to the new medicines regulations.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve heard nothing but negativity. Various interest groups are telling anyone that will listen about the potential for job losses in the licensed merchant businesses and the colossal price hikes farmers will face once the rules regarding dosing products come into force in December.

Negativity has been coming from some vets too, who, already understaffed and overworked, are extremely apprehensive of the mountain of extra paperwork and admin that comes with the new laws. Farmers are afraid that if co-ops can’t sell dosing products without a prescription, then competition will be removed and, as another farmer described it to me lately: “The vets will have it all to themselves”.

As vets, I’m afraid to say, we don’t cover ourselves in glory when it comes to cooperating with one another within the profession, so I wouldn’t be too worried about collusion to hike up the price of products. It’s much more likely that competition will intensify and there will be better value to be had.

The fact of the matter is, that these rules are coming into force, so why waste time bickering and complaining and, instead, focus on the positives that can be gained. In our veterinary practice over the past few weeks, some of the positives have been strikingly obvious.

The most noticeable positive thing is the massive increase in farmer engagement. By engagement, I mean the simple act of asking for advice. With winter rapidly closing in, our minds are quickly turning to drying off cows.

“What do I have to do this year to get tubes?” is the most frequently asked question. The answer, of course, isn’t as simple as any of us would like but, asking the question starts a discussion. It is in this discussion that real opportunities are discovered.

An open and honest conversation about what the current SCC on farm is and what you would like it to be is a good starting point. If someone is really interested in improving milk quality, your vet will be more than eager to go on to your farm and go through every facet of milk production, from the calving box to the parlour, to find areas where improvements can be made. The “tubes” are only a small part of the equation, but that isn’t taking away from their importance.

Samples from mastitis cases and high SCC cows paint a picture of what the main bugs are on farm and what antibiotics work best to keep them at bay.

The dreaded ‘Selective Dry Cow therapy’ conversation is also being had, with many farmers using this year to dip their toe in the water. Talk to your vet, who will advise you if your herd is suitable and what cows fulfill the criteria to be considered for ‘sealer only’.

We have already seen a significant decrease in antibiotic usage this year, particularly when it comes to ‘top tier’ antibiotics. I could easily focus on the negative here and say our sales in the veterinary business are down. It would be ridiculously small-minded of me if I did.

A reduction in antibiotics is a good thing — for a start, it helps keep critical antibiotics for us humans when we get sick. I’ve no great desire to be in hospital with an infection that can’t be cured, all because we lorried antibiotics into calves that, in truth, didn’t need them.

I can only speak for our veterinary practice, but this spring we focused on trying to reduce antibiotic use in calves. Obviously, animal welfare wasn’t compromised and any calf that needed antibiotics most certainly got them. We talked and talked to anyone that would listen about the importance of colostrum, hygiene and nutrition when it comes to calf rearing.

We also offered alternatives to ‘a jab of x’. Vaccination plays a huge role, as do products such as anti-inflammatories. Gut health is something we are continuing to learn about, but one thing is for sure, it is crucial when it comes to overall animal health.

Products such as probiotics help to stabilise a calf’s gut and are much more useful than antibiotics, particularly in mild outbreaks of ‘nutritional’ scour. We can improve calf rearing dramatically by fixing the cracks that antibiotics were only papering over.

Another huge positive is the knowledge we are gaining, particularly when it comes to parasites and dosing.

“What will I dose them with?” is now being answered in a completely different way than before. Slowly, everyone is coming to terms with the fact that just because it’s a certain time of year, or a certain paddock near the crush, cattle may not actually need to be dosed.

As for the whole ‘jobs will be lost, farmers will suffer’ mantra — let’s be serious for a minute. We are dealing with herds of cattle and flocks of sheep right now, where all the available dosing products are having little or no effect on the worm burdens.

The worms on these farms have become resistant to products through, let’s call a spade a spade, overuse and misuse of wormers.

Faecal samples are giving us information that we never had previously. When taken correctly and at the right time, they can tell us if dosing is needed or if certain doses are working or not, as the case may be on some farms. This allows us to use the right wormers at the right time and less often.

All this, in the long run, will save farmers money. By ensuring that wormers continue to work, it will also make farmers money. A win-win situation.

The regulations aren’t a problem but rather an opportunity. An opportunity for farmers to save money, make money and show that agriculture is working hard to advocate for animal welfare and for human health.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary