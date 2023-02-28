Farming

Farming

Eamon O'Connell: Delivering a whale of a Charolais calf by caesarian on the wrong side of a sprightly Limousin

Eamon O'Connell

As I headed toward home, tired and very hungry, I thought of something a farmer said to me a long time ago in reference to things going almost too well: &ldquo;When you think you&rsquo;re flying, you&rsquo;re really only fluttering.&rdquo; Expand

"I’m flying it,” was my reply to a farmer when he asked how I was last Friday.

I wasn’t being sarcastic either (it’s been known to happen once in a while). I really was flying it, referring to both my good humour and the progress I was making through my list of clinical calls.

