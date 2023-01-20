Eamon O’Connell: Dairy calves have no chance if good colostrum habits are not established

This year started off like every other for me. I was going to get healthy, get fit and reduce the cholesterol levels. Simple. Eat less, exercise more — sure it couldn’t be any easier really.

The first week of January went well. We made a big effort in our house to cook healthy meals when we got home, cut way down on the chocolate that was coming in the door and I even managed to go for a run. Mighty.

The second week was a bit more shaky as things started to get busier at work. One or two cracks appeared when the speed of oven chips was favoured over peeling and cooking spuds. Not a complete disaster all the same and the mood was optimistic.

However, predictably, it all went belly-up last week. The two youngest in the house developed a nice cough and snotty nose, which meant less sleep and less time to prepare a healthy meal.

Wednesday night on call was a busy one and by Thursday morning, the only thing that was going to improve my humour was a large coffee and a big greasy breakfast roll. New year, new me? More like same sh*t, different day.

After a good night’s sleep on Thursday, I vowed to start from the start again this week. As I drove into different farmyards that day, I was always thinking in the back of my mind about ways I could improve my routine around healthy eating and fitness.

It was when I standing in one particular farmyard that it became very obvious that it wasn’t just me that started off with the best of intentions, but was now struggling.

The farmer in question was busy power washing out the calf house while, in the calving pens next door, there were four cows that had calved the previous night accompanied by their calves.

“Before you give out to me, they will be in here by tomorrow,” the farmer yelled at me as he turned off the power washer. “I’ll have it all set up and we’ll be doing it right after that,” he said wryly, knowing full well my opinions on letting dairy calves with their mothers for any longer than 10 minutes after calving.

We went round to the isolation pen to look at the sick calf. A two-day-old Friesian heifer was lying flat out in a well-bedded straw pen. As I bent down to examine her, I asked my usual first question: “She got lots of beistings, I presume?” The one-second pause was enough.

“Well, she had two teats well sucked when I came in,” he replied. I already knew what the calf’s problem was before I took the blood sample. Examining it under a refractometer told me its Total Protein (an indicator of whether it had received adequate colostrum or not) was well below the cut-off point.

The window of opportunity for getting this calf’s immune system to function had well and truly closed. She had a very high temperature, harsh lung sounds and a nasty scour. The kindest thing to do for the poor calf was to put it out of its misery.

It is very demoralising for any farmer when something like this happens. The farmer in question here knew the basics of good colostrum management — at least three litres of the first milking, ideally within the first two hours.

He, like more and more farmers, had a Brix refractometer to measure colostrum quality and any colostrum measuring below 22pc was not used. He even had a separate stomach tube for sick calves and for feeding colostrum to stop cross contamination.

Read More

The calving pens had been powerwashed to within an inch of their lives, but due to the heavy workload that every farmer is only too familiar with, he just didn’t have time to get the calf pens finished before the calves started arriving, thick and fast.

So the calves were left with their mothers for a few days — sure what harm could that do until things were sorted out? As it turns out, a lot of harm.

The day of leaving dairy calves to suck beistings from their mothers is, in my opinion, gone. This is for a number of reasons.

Firstly, high-producing cows tend to have poorer quality beistings. It stands to reason. If you have ever seen beistings from a suckler cow, you will know that it is the consistency of honey — sticky and thick.

Compare this to a 7,000 litre-plus cow, where the first milking will be high in volume, but watery in comparison to her suckler cow counterpart. The dairy calf therefore has to consume an awful lot more of his mother’s milk to get enough antibodies compared to his suckler calf counterpart.

In reality, the dairy calf won’t have enough energy to stand up under his mother and suck the three litres-plus that is required.

Secondly, we have to take into account the use of teat sealer. If applied correctly, the sealer will have formed a plasticine type plug at the end of the teat to stop bacteria getting in. At the same time, it serves to stop milk getting out.

We all know how much force it takes to squeeze the sealer out of a cow’s teat when she’s in the parlour after calving. There is no way a calf can suck hard enough to remove the sealer, so there is every chance that if a newborn calf has sucked a teat, he may have consumed a grand total of absolutely nothing.

Read More

Thirdly, the calving pen is no place to leave a newborn calf. It’s gets dirty very quickly from a combination of uterine fluid and faeces. If the calf is snatched away to a clean, dry, warm calf pen, the chances of that calf developing joint ill or other illnesses are greatly reduced.

If we want to achieve results, we have to develop habits and routines. Whether it’s reducing my cholesterol or feeding colostrum, doing the simple things right over time is the key. With calving about to begin, focus on the basics of colostrum management and doing them to the best of your ability every time.

The good results will follow — healthier calves, happier farmer. And if you are talking about colostrum, don’t be like a farmer recently who confused our office staff by looking for a bag of artificial cholesterol for a newborn lamb.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary.