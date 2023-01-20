Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 2.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Eamon O’Connell: Dairy calves have no chance if good colostrum habits are not established

Focus on the basics of giving the newborn quality beistings in a clean, dry and warm calf pen

A clean, dry pen greatly reduces a calf&rsquo;s risk of developing illness Expand

Close

A clean, dry pen greatly reduces a calf&rsquo;s risk of developing illness

A clean, dry pen greatly reduces a calf’s risk of developing illness

A clean, dry pen greatly reduces a calf’s risk of developing illness

Eamon O'Connell

This year started off like every other for me. I was going to get healthy, get fit and reduce the cholesterol levels. Simple. Eat less, exercise more — sure it couldn’t be any easier really.

The first week of January went well. We made a big effort in our house to cook healthy meals when we got home, cut way down on the chocolate that was coming in the door and I even managed to go for a run. Mighty.

Most Watched

Privacy