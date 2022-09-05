Eamon O’Connell: Crisp ’n Dry days are playing havoc with the health of our calves and cows

As I walked across a field overlooking Louth Derg this week, a memory from my childhood came to the forefront of my mind. Every Friday night in our house, we used to have home-cooked chips as a treat.

The image is crystal clear in my head — chips bubbling in the deep-fat fryer and a bottle of Crisp ’n Dry cooking oil on the counter top beside them. The chips were a beautiful golden brown colour and I can still hear the crunch as I bit into our end-of-week treat.

Unfortunately, the fact this field brought back this memory was for all the wrong reasons. Like many areas of the country, north Tipperary is experiencing a serious drought. The field I was walking across was both crisp and dry.

There wasn’t a green leaf to be seen, only the golden brown colour of burnt, withering grass. Every step I took, my feet made the exact same crunch noise as when I bit into my chips as a child.

This lack of grass has meant that zero grazing, silage feeding and extra meal feeding are happening on many farms. It’s a worrying time as winter fodder stores are being eaten into at a rapid rate, with the window for significant grass growth before the end of the year getting smaller by the day. The current drought has also had a number of health implications for the different groups of animals on farm.

Calves have been affected by the drought, particularly in the past few weeks. Due to the lack of grass, calves have been forced to graze tighter and their digestive systems have suffered as a result.

We have seen an increase in outbreaks of lungworm in calves, which in some cases can be attributed to tight grazing on contaminated pasture.

We have also seen instances of coccidiosis where calves are tightly grazing paddocks with a history of the disease. As the grass disappears, many farmers have drastically increased the amount of meal being fed in a bid to fill the gap.

A lot of the meal fed is highly digestible, which can lead to excess acid in the calf’s stomach. This, in itself, can cause scour and also affect immunity, leaving the affected calves more likely to develop conditions such as pneumonia.

The most serious condition that we have seen associated with this drought in calves is CCN — the technical term for vitamin B1 deficiency. Vitamin B1 is made by bacteria in the calf’s rumen and if the rumen environment is changed, these bacteria may not produce enough of it.

B1 is essential for brain function, so if there isn’t enough of it, a calf will display the signs associated with CCN. Affected calves will appear blind, walking into things or aimlessly wandering around the paddock. They won’t be able to walk properly after a short time and will struggle to get up. If they don’t receive prompt veterinary treatment, they will die.

We usually associate CCN with calves grazing very lush grass. However, in these drought conditions, it is more likely to be caused by a combination of not enough fibre and too much highly digestible carbohydrates in the extra meal being fed.

This combination not only decreases the bacteria that produce vitamin B1, but it can also lead to an increase in the bacteria that produce ‘thiaminases’, which break down vitamin B1 in the rumen.

Consequently, we have seen a number of cases of CCN in calves in recent weeks. The cure is simple — intravenous vitamin B1 administered by your vet followed by a number of intramuscular B1 injections over the next few hours.

Prevention, as always, is better than cure. Giving calves a source of fibre in the form of hay/haylage will make it much less likely for the balance of rumen bacteria to become upset. A bare, crispy paddock with 3-4kg of meal as the only real source of nourishment is a recipie for disaster for calves.

Cows are also feeling the effects of the drought at the moment. Milk yield is on the downward slope and with grass becoming scarcer by the day, every effort is being made to keep cows producing at a time when the milk price has never been higher.

Zero-grazing is a phenomenon that is more common than ever this year. The act of cutting grass on an out-farm and bringing it to shed to be fed to milking cows is something that many farmers who are short of land on the grazing platform have been at for years.

It is, however, a relatively new experience for some farmers who, due to the drought, are simply out of grass on the home block. There are some great advantages to zero-grazing in that it allows farmers to bring high quality grass to their cows at times when supply at home is low. However, as some farmers are finding out at the moment, there are some disadvantages too.

Many farmers report that their cows are “much looser in the dung” when eating zero-grazed grass. The fact that the grass is already cut and presented at the feed barrier, means cows will have higher intakes compared to grazing or eating silage. This benefits milk volume and solids, but the negative effect is the excess of what is often borderline scour that cows produce.

This makes everywhere in the shed very dirty very quickly, which leads to two common conditions — lameness and mastitis. Lameness, particularly mortelarro, develops and spreads in dirty conditions. If cows are in the shed, eating zero-grazed grass, their feet become dirty quite easily.

Bacteria that cause lameness need moisture, faeces and heat to cause problems, and at feed barriers at the moment, all the boxes are ticked. Every attempt should be made to clean the standing area at the feed barrier as soon as cows go out to the paddock.

Read More

This can be very difficult and scraping the concrete can often create a film of sticky dung that turns the floor into a skating rink. Lots of water is needed to clean it properly and even this is an issue as many farmers are reporting wells running dry at the moment.

It seems that for every solution, there is another problem. If all else fails, washing the cows’ feet in the parlour with the pressure hose at milking time will definitely have some benefit, particularly if the feet are visibly very dirty.

If dung is visible on cows feet, then it is most certainly spattering up on to their udders as well. This is leading to a lot of issues with mastitis and SCC. Bugs such as E.coli or strep uberis survive in the environment and cause mastitis when they enter the udder through the teat. This usually happens in the winter when cows lie on damp or dirty cubicle beds.

However, lots of watery faecal material splashing up on to the udders when cows are zero-grazing will have the same effect.

The same applies for mastitis prevention as with lameness — cleanliness is key, as difficult as it may be to achieve. Teat dipping/spraying will help greatly too, so attention to detail by making sure the entire teat gets covered is vital.

Equally, extra vigilance is needed in the parlour to keep a close eye out for any swollen quarters. Early detection and treatment is the key to not loosing a quarter or having to cull a cow due to chronic, high SCC.

Hopefully, the Crisp ’n Dry days are coming to an end. Who’d have thought we’d be looking for rain?

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary