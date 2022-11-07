Eamon O’Connell: BVD eradication is in sight, but it’s far from a done deal

I was having a conversation with a client recently about the pros and cons of purchasing animals on DoneDeal.

Now, most of you will be familiar with the website or phone app that facilitates the sale of everything imaginable. I consider it a necessary evil because it has as many positives as negatives.

Yes, it’s an easy way to sell whatever it is you have to sell, but it is also a haven for the lonely hearts and professional tyre-kickers of this world, along with the odd prank phone call thrown in for good measure.

On the other hand, if you are buying, it can be fantastic for finding what you want, but you may have to, as the saying goes, ‘kiss an awful lot of frogs before you find your prince’. It is certainly a case of caveat emptor — let the buyer beware.

When it comes to the sale of animals, like any sale really, if you have your wits about you, you will find what you are looking for. The farmer I was chatting to was marvelling at the vaccination status of a group of heifers he was interested in. “Vaccinated for BVD?” To which, he replied: “Sure I thought that was sorted at this stage.” Unfortunately, as I will lay out for you now, this is far from the case.

BVD stands for bovine viral diarrhoea virus. It is a particularly nasty virus that can affect cattle in a number of different ways. In breeding stock like cows and heifers, if BVD virus is circulating in the herd, it can cause reproductive issues such as abortions and poor conception rates.

When an animal comes in contact with the virus, it can enter the animal’s system, stay there for a while and subsequently pass on to another animal nearby. This is called transient infection and it allows the virus to stay circulating in a herd for a long period of time.

If a pregnant cow comes in contact with the virus when she is between two and four months in calf, the virus will target the foetus. Sometimes the cow will abort and, other times, the foetus will not develop properly, ultimately leading to a calf being born with severe defects, such as a shortened tail and legs or even an underdeveloped brain.

Other times, the virus embeds itself in the foetus, which hasn’t any immune system developed yet. The virus makes itself part of the calf and turns this calf into what we commonly know as a PI — persistently infected. These calves will appear normal at birth, but will be shedding BVD virus in large amounts, putting the whole herd under pressure and any pregnant cows at risk.

Most PI cattle eventually die before two years of age, often from a condition called mucosal disease. This disease comes about by a mutation of the BVD virus in a PI animal. The animal develops a severe scour that is completely unresponsive to any treatment. A PI animal’s immune system is poor at best, so if mucosal disease doesn’t occur, they will die from other conditions such as pneumonia.

It is these PI calves that we are searching for when we use the BVD tag on every newborn calf. An animal can only be born a PI. They can’t turn into one later on. Equally, if an animal is born a PI, there is no turning back — they are a PI for the duration of their life.

The BVD eradication scheme began in Ireland in 2013. The theory of the scheme was straightforward and, on paper, it looked like it would work. Every animal born on farm was tested for BVD virus by a notch of skin taken from the ear by a specially designed BVD tag.

Any animal identified as a PI was tested again to confirm it was a true PI and not transiently infected. If positive, the offending calf was removed and the dam also tested. In theory, this should have gone a long way towards ridding the country of this horrible disease.

Unfortunately, a number of problems soon became apparent. A PI calf, more often than not, looked like a healthy calf. It was a very difficult pill to swallow, particularly for suckler farmers, to be told they needed to get rid of a prize calf because it tested positive for what was, for many farmers, an ‘invisible’ disease.

Anecdotally, I heard of many stories of PI calves being isolated from the herd on an ‘out-farm’ until the calf was fit to go to the factory. Of course, I never heard of any story that ended in said calf dying of mucosal disease, but there aren’t too many that would admit to that. The compensation value was way off the mark too as far as farmers were concerned.

A few quid for the calf wasn’t going to cut the mustard after the suckler farmer had fed the cow for nine months. Many farmers were willing to ‘chance it’ in the hope that the invisible disease didn’t develop into something visible.

Slowly but surely, over the past few years, the eradication scheme has made headway. Now, at the end of 2022, we are very close to being BVD-free and so the scheme has been stepped up a few notches. If a calf tests positive on a tag test, the herd is immediately restricted. The calf has to be sent to the knackery immediately.

Three weeks after the calf is disposed of, the whole herd is blood tested for BVD and every breeding female over 12 months of age must be vaccinated with a live BVD vaccine once or with an inactivated BVD vaccine twice. The following year, they will need to be vaccinated again. The vaccine is paid for by the Department of Agriculture as is the blood test. Compensation is paid to the tune of €220 for suckler calves and €160 for dairy heifer calves if removed within 10 days of the positive result. It might not seem much, but we are on the home straight to eradicating this disease, so there aren’t many options left.

Dairy bull calves are valued at €30 and that’s more than a lot of them are worth now. If you have a PI and you choose to ignore the protocol, your herd is restricted and you can’t buy or sell any animals. So take the hit and get rid of this disease once and for all.

Any female animal that is in calf at the time a PI is present in the herd is at risk of having a PI calf in a few months’ time. These cows/heifers are called ‘Trojan animals’. These cows look healthy on the outside and are negative on blood sampling and are even vaccinated too. However, there is still a chance they are carrying a PI calf. These animals should not be sold until their calves are born and tested negative for BVD.

Biosecurity is paramount, so check for any poor boundary fencing and disinfect shared farm equipment.

If a neighbouring herd has a PI, you will be notified as you share a boundary with that herd. The first thing to do in this scenario is to check all your boundary fencing. It is vital that your cattle don’t have any physical contact with your neighbour’s cattle.

See animalhealthireland.ie for more information about the disease.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary