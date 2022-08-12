Cows eat grass silage which is normally a winter feed at a farm in Harpole, near Northampton, England on August 10. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

The 25 per cent cut to agricultural emissions is dominating the agricultural news as policy makers ponder how to achieve these cuts.

The day to day running of farms all over the country continues, meanwhile we are struggling with the impact of a prolonged and serious drought.

I have given up watching the weather forecast and checking the multiple weather apps on my phone. The dry and hot weather is both brilliant and terrible at the same time on our farm here in Wicklow.

We run a mixed farm of sucklers, beef, sheep and tillage, and the lack of rain for what seems like months now is having a big impact.

The tillage is performing well. Winter oil-seed-rape was sown in excellent conditions last autumn, and never got a setback all year.

It was our second time to grow the crop, but the fields are already selected for next year’s crop which will be sown in the next 10 days, weather permitting.

Spring barley was also sown in excellent conditions and two weeks earlier than normal. It is a crop that performs well on our light shaley soils, and luckily the small amount of rainfall that we received fell at the right time for the crop.

Yields have been good which was needed to cover the massive increase in the inputs required to grow them.

The plan was to get cover crops into the ground as soon as possible after harvest, but we will have to hold back until more favourable weather for establishing crops.

There are already reports of fields of stubble turnips that germinated, but have since died due to the drought.

From a crop husbandry perspective, the weather has made 2022 an easy year to get work done in the fields on time, and the dryness reduced the risk of disease in the crops.

The economic management has been a lot trickier, with the price of inputs soaring while grain price has been extremely volatile.

The cattle and sheep enterprises fared well up until July, but the lack of rain is having a terrible effect. We always consider second cut silage a little risky.

Generally, it’s important to get the majority of our silage requirements saved in the last week of May and to get a good cover of grass back before the end of June. Luckily silage yields were good this year.

The drought has left us with no grass growth for the last month, and any grass that we had built up is gone now, either eaten by stock or burnt off.

Regrowth after grazing has been non-existent and many of the fields on the farm look like they have been sprayed off with Roundup. Plans that we had for reseeding have been postponed until next year.

All lambs are now being supplemented with concentrates. Daily live-weight gains for the lambs have been behind target for the last month as grass disappeared.

The suckler cows are being fed bales of silage and the calves are being offered creep-feed to make up for the lack of fresh grass.

Water for the stock normally comes from a naturally occurring spring at a high point on the farm which is piped to the fields.

In a dry year this supply can run low in September, but this year it was gone in July.

Luckily we have a deep well for back-up.

I’m always amazed that there are such differences in rainfall amounts on our island, given how small it is. Right now, here in Wicklow we probably have more in common with southern France, than the rest of Ireland.

Last weekend, a friend had a barbecue, and as if it was on the continent, their combine was parked up for the day, just over the hedge from the house, safe in the knowledge that there was no rain forecast for the next two weeks, so the harvest could wait. It’s not too often that happens in Ireland.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow