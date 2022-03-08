Dr Eddie Murphy: In the therapy room, I hear huge honesty about the pressures in agriculture

I am increasingly concerned about farmers’ health and wellbeing. More and more I see Irish farm families are under significant stress.

My uncles and cousins are dairy farmers in Waterford and my father-in-law is a sheep farmer in Connemara, and in the therapy room, I hear huge honesty about the pressures in agriculture.

Challenges over the last couple of years have included excessive rain, drought, fodder crises, beef crises, and farm expansions with impending generational debt.

Agriculture is at the core of Ireland’s rural economy and is a major determinant of employment and social wellbeing.

Maintaining the health and wellbeing of farmers and their families — including their mental health — is something that the large multi-national agri-businesses need to respond to seriously.

I am talking more than publications such as Coping with the Pressures of Farming by Teagasc and Mental Health Ireland.

Given the importance of agriculture to the Irish economy I am amazed and annoyed that there is not more effort by industry and government to research this area and develop some more targeted solutions.

Farmers experience one of the highest rates of suicide of any industry and there is growing evidence that those involved in farming are at higher risk of developing mental health problems.

Stressors

Farmers and their families face an array of stressors that may be detrimental to their mental health, such as the physical environment, the economic difficulties and uncertainties associated with agriculture, plus the challenges of working alongside family members.

There is a link between times of crisis for farmers and increased levels of stress, anxiety, mental health problems and suicide rates.

So during times of crisis, farmers need additional support. Has this happened in this crisis? I don’t think so? Families are struggling.

Farming has been rated as one of the ten most stressful occupations in the world. Researchers from Europe, USA and Australia found that farmers experiencing a high-demand work environment coupled with low control and low social support are more likely to develop stress, mental health problems, and depression.

Two of the most commonly identified concerns at farmer level were finances and work.

Financial worries included irregular and uncertain income, debt, new government regulations, bureaucracy and the amount of paperwork required.

Many farmers report having to take an additional job off the farm to supplement their income, rather than sell the farm which was running at a loss.

Farmers also reported high workloads, time pressures, long working hours — especially during peak work times such as harvesting or calving — difficulties with understanding new technology, and solitary work.

The most commonly reported symptoms were sleep problems, feeling irritable and down, fatigue, and high rates of stress.

Physical health effects included farm-related injuries, back problems and respiratory issues.

With all this stress around, there is a higher incidents of accidents.

The Health & Safety Authority report that the fatality rate in agriculture is far higher than any other economic sector.

A large proportion of all fatal workplace accidents occur in agriculture, even though only a small proportion of the workforce is employed in farming.

And the level of farm accidents is not decreasing. Similar accidents occur each year. Research indicates that, in general, farmers’ attitudes to safety only change after serious injury occurs.

The age profile of those killed is of serious concern. The old and the young are particularly vulnerable to death and injury on Irish farms.

Around 20 people die annually on Irish farms. Imagine the tsunami of grief that exists.

Let’s get real: we need to look after our farmers and their families; there is a thin thread that connects us all.

It is also notable that often the farmer in my therapy room — who is responsible for food production and who clearly has a great affinity with their stock — has a very poor diet, relying heavily on convenience/fast, high-fat, high-salt foods.

Movement

Also, motorisation with quads and so on has reduced farmer movement significantly.

And online sales/marts isolation is an increasing and corrosive feature.

So there is a quadruple whammy: stress, social isolation, poor movement and poor nutrition all lead to more ill health.

This is what I do know: if you don’t make time for your wellbeing, you will be forced to make time for your illness.

This is more than an individual responsibility piece. Farming is critical to Ireland, and farmers and their families are at the core.

It needs to be about us all — individuals, government, society, and industries that benefit.

Dr Eddie Murphy is a clinical psychologist and an assistant professor at UCD